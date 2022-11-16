French players are arguably some of the best breeds of players in the footballing world today and the nation is the current defending champions going into the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Les Bleus are well-known for its energetic and conservative style of play.

France has produced some of the world's most exceptional players. Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, and Patrick Vieira all hail from La France.

The 2022-23 campaign is no different as we've witnessed several outstanding displays from numerous French players.

As such, this article will look at the top four performing French players of the 2022-23 season so far.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco)

Eintracht Frankfurt v AS Monaco - Friendly Match - French

The Frenchman is one of the best-performing French players and his vision in attack has been fruitful for AS Monaco.

Ben Yedder has netted six goals and has registered two assists in 13 league appearances so far. Similarly, he netted three goals in six appearances during the group stage of the Europa League this season.

Luis Miguel Echegaray @lmechegaray Ben Yedder is so cold, I love it. A low panenka for Monaco against Marseille Ben Yedder is so cold, I love it. A low panenka for Monaco against Marseille https://t.co/0IL3tdNhhl

The 32-year-old is one of the strikers in contention to replace the injured Christopher Nkunku in France's World Cup squad.

#3 William Saliba (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Aston Villa - Premier League

The defender has been solid and his presence has been pivotal for Arsenal so far.

Although Saliba has not made a meaningful impact for Arsenal in the Europa League, he has netted two goals, registered one assist, and recorded six league clean sheets in 14 Premier League appearances this season.

Arsenal @Arsenal Our Player of the Match



Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal



William Saliba! Our Player of the MatchChelsea 0-1 ArsenalWilliam Saliba! 🏆 Our Player of the Match🆚 Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal⚡️ William Saliba! https://t.co/Msvjhqzu71

Given his impressive run of form, the 21-year-old could feature for France in their opening Qatar World Cup game against Australia on the 22nd of November.

#2 Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

RB Leipzig v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga

The forward has been clinical in the final third of the pitch and his presence has been significant for RB Leipzig.

Nkunku has netted 12 goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances so far. Similarly, he has netted three goals and registered one assist in six Champions League appearances this season.

Oluwashina Okeleji @oluwashina ‍🩹



France forward Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the



The 25-year-old is the Bundesliga's top scorer with 12 goals in 15 games for RB Leipzig. ‍🩹France forward Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the #WorldCup after sustaining a leg injury in training on Tuesday.The 25-year-old is the Bundesliga's top scorer with 12 goals in 15 games for RB Leipzig. 💔 ❤️‍🩹 ❌France forward Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the #WorldCup after sustaining a leg injury in training on Tuesday.The 25-year-old is the Bundesliga's top scorer with 12 goals in 15 games for RB Leipzig. https://t.co/yN2xiyGMzP

The 25-year-old had to withdraw from France's World Cup squad due to an injury that he sustained in training. His absence will be a big miss for Didier Deschamps.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

The forward is arguably the best-performing French player and his production for Paris Saint-Germain hasn't been rivaled by many.

Mbappe has netted 12 goals and registered two assists in 14 league appearances so far. Similarly, he has recorded seven goals and three assists in six UEFA Champions League appearances this season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Kylian Mbappe goals this season:



Ligue 1 - 12 🥇

Champions League - 7 🥇



🤔 Could he win the golden boot at the World Cup? Kylian Mbappe goals this season:Ligue 1 - 12 🥇Champions League - 7 🥇🤔 Could he win the golden boot at the World Cup? 🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe goals this season:🏆 Ligue 1 - 12 🥇⭐ Champions League - 7 🥇🤔 Could he win the golden boot at the World Cup? https://t.co/l9FAFEmKEv

The 23-year-old is currently the top-scorer in Ligue 1 and the joint-highest scorer with Mohamed Salah (7) in the Champions League this season. He undoubtedly remains a key player for France in attack at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

