4 best youngsters in Europe's top five leagues this season

The top five leagues in Europe have had drama and intrigue in the early parts of the season.

Arsenal are top of the Premier League, while Liverpool find themselves in 10th place. Real Madrid and Barcelona, meanwhile, are leading the pack in La Liga, with the latter top on goal difference.

The Bundesliga is where the biggest shock comes from, with Union Berlin top of the league and Bayern Munich in third place. Paris Saint-Germain are the dominant side in Ligue 1, but Lorient are giving them a run for their money.

In all this, some young players have gained praise and recognition for their impressive displays in the top five European leagues. They have particularly caught the eye following excellent performances and impact in crucial moments for their respective teams.

Let's take a look at four such players across Europe's top five leagues:

#1 William Saliba

After successive loan spells at OGC Nice and Marseille, William Saliba returned to Arsenal this summer keen to make an impression. He started off well and was adjudged the Man of the Match on his debut against Crystal Palace. He has been ever present in the Gunner’s defense ever since.

Saliba is key to Arsenal's early-season form that has seen them lose only one league game and top the league table. He’s calm in possession and helps the Gunners in the build-up as well. Saliba has established himself as the defensive leader for Arsenal this season.

He has been on the scoresheet twice and provided an assist once this season.

Saliba has been one of the best defenders across Europe’s top leagues this season. He averages 2.33 interceptions and 1.52 tackles per game.

Surely if he continues this way, the Frenchman will have a stellar first season at Arsenal and possibly claim a few awards.

#2 Nico Williams

Nico Willimas has been one of the best young wingers in La-Liga

Nico Williams has been ever-present for the Athletic Club this season. His six-goal contributions this season (three goals and three assists) are among the best across Europe’s top leagues.

Despite only making his debut last season, Williams, 20, is maturing quickly already. He is a fantastic dribbler with great speed.

His early-season form earned him his Spanish debut as well in the UEFA Nations League, where he provided an assist in a 1-0 win over Portugal.

He is a significant contributor to Athletic Club’s early season form, seeing them third in the league, their best in the last five years. Williams has completed 2.73 dribbles and 6.03 touches in the opposition’s box, one of the highest in Europe this season.

#3 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Kvaratskhelia in UEFA Champions League action.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joined Napoli last summer for only €10 million and has had an immediate impact for Napoli. He is one of the most talked about players across Europe’s top five leagues this season.

Kvaratskhelia has scored five goals and assisted four for his side in nine league matches.

The 21-year-old attacker is also both-footed and is a brilliant playmaker. His impressive display in their 4-1 win against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League made him more popular.

The Napoli man has 5.66 shot-creating-action per 90 minutes, one of the highest in Europe’s top leagues. Surely if he continues like this, he will only get better and cause problems for his opposition.

#4 Youssoufa Moukoko

Youssoufa Moukoko has broken multiple records this season

Last season, Youssoufa Moukoko broke the record for the youngest goal scorer in Bundesliga history, scoring at the age of 16 years and 28 days.

So far this season, he has scored three goals against rivals Schalke 04 and Bayern Munich.

Moukoko has been a hot topic in the footballing world for a while. He scored a huge number of goals for the Dortmund academy before jumping into the first team.

Moukoko is a pacey striker with intelligent movement, and he’s a good dribbler too. He is a brilliant finisher with a knack for being in the right place and time.

At only 17, Moukoko is already one of the best young players in Europe, and the young German will only get better with age.

