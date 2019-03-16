4 coaches who might get sacked if they lose this weekend

Marco Silva is under pressure at Everton

The home run of the 2018/2019 European league season is upon us and while some clubs are on course to achieve their objectives, others have flattered to deceive and find themselves way off what their pre-season goals.

As expected, there are always repercussions for underperforming teams, with some wholesome changes usually made and more often than not, the first person to pay for a team's struggles is usually the manager.

The coach's job in modern football is a peculiar one, as they are constantly under pressure to deliver in an ever demanding world of professional football, with the need for instant success adding even more pressure to an already intense job. Get it right and you are adored, but get it wrong and you are vilified horrendously regardless of your previous achievements.

So far this season, there have been managerial upheavals at major clubs, with Real Madrid and Manchester United having already changed coaches, while the smaller clubs all over Europe have not been left out either.

As the saying goes, 'all coaches are just one loss away from getting the sack' and this cliché literally holds true for some more than others. In this piece, we shall be taking look at four coaches who could get fired if they lose this weekend.

#4 Marco Silva (Everton)

Marco Silva arrived the Premier League in January of 2017 when he was announced as the manager of struggling Hull City. Despite being powerless to stop The Tigers' relegation at the end of the season, he performed creditably well, including helping the club get its first win in 43 years over Manchester United as well as a 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League.

His displays at Hull led to Watford announcing him as their new manager at the start of the next season and he continued his impressive displays with The Terriers, helping them consolidate their spot in the top half of the table and get fans dreaming of European qualification.

This good start to the season led to Everton going all out to sign him as their next manager following Ronald Koeman's sack in November 2017 and this coincided with a massive drop in form by Watford, with the club winning just five points from their next 10 matches to pummel them down the table.

He was sacked by Watford in January of 2018, with the club stating that 'an unwarranted approach by a Premier League rival' was instrumental in their team's loss in focus.

Everton finally got their man at the start of the current campaign, but it has not quite been the love story that was expected.

Despite having the most expensive squad in Everton's history, the 41-year-old has struggled to get positive results on the field, winning just 12 of his 34 matches in charge of the Merseysiders in all competitions.

Everton currently find themselves in 11th position in the league, seven points off the European places and this is a rather poor return considering how much investment has been made into the squad.

The Toffees have won just one out of their last six PL matches, while they got knocked out by lowly Millwall in the FA Cup.

Last week's embarrassing 3-2 defeat to Newcastle despite being 2-0 up put Marco Silva under even more pressure, which makes this weekend's clash with Chelsea take on even more significance as it could have an impact on his future at Goodison Park.

