4 concerns for Juventus ahead of Serie A season (2021-22)

Juventus had a disappointing campaign last season as they lost the Serie A title to Inter and just managed to finish fourth in the league table. In addition, they were knocked out in the Champions League last 16 by Porto.

As a result, rookie coach Andrea Pirlo was sacked by the club and Massimiliano Allegri was brought back to replace him in the dugout. The club have also reached an agreement for two new players in the form of Kaio Jorge and Manuel Locatelli to bolster their ranks.

Juventus still have plenty of concerns ahead of the new Serie A season

Allegri's return to the helm will definitely boost the club's chances of re-establishing them as a force in Serie A. But there are also plenty of other on-field and off-field concerns that the club need to address heading into the new season.

Let's take a look at the five concerns Juventus have going into the 2021-22 Serie A campaign:

#4 Super League Drama

Juventus are still pursuing the Super League project

In April, 12 clubs which included the traditional Premier League big six, Inter, AC Milan, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona, decided to form a European Super League.

But Premier League clubs backed down within 48 hours after facing overwhelming backlash from fans, players and organizations. Inter, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid followed suit. The nine clubs also rejoined the European Club Association (ECA), which they left behind in April.

But the remaining three clubs - Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona - are still pursuing the idea of the Super League. They even released a joint statement after a court in Madrid ruled that all financial and sporting penalties against the founding members of the Super League should be dropped.

In a statement, Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid say they will "keep developing the Super League project" now that they do not face UEFA sanctions. pic.twitter.com/JUntEn1qqw — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 30, 2021

Serie A have already threatened Juventus that they could be kicked out of the league if they continue to pursue the Super League. While this might not happen, the controversy could still affect the players and might invoke more anger and fury from the fans in the future.

#3 Juventus lack a creative midfielder

FRamsey has struggled at Juventus

Ahead of the new Serie A season, there’s one area where Juventus need to bolster this summer: midfield. They are close to signing Manuel Locatelli but he will act more as a pivot and they still need a creative midfielder in their ranks.

Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie do not really fill the creative midfield category. They are space interpreters, using their position and movement to find holes in the opponent's defensive structure more effectively, rather than the subtleties of the ball under their feet.

Paulo Dybala fits the bill, but the Argentine has had a lot of injury issues in recent years and has mainly been utilized in the front two whenever available. Dejan Kulusevski certainly has the potential to perform in the role, but the young Swede is still raw and has been inconsistent of late.

As such Juventus need to utilize the transfer market to bring in a creative midfielder before the new Serie A season begins.

Edited by Nived Zenith