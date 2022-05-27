4 football teams that scored the most goals in Europe during the 2021-2022 season

The 2021-2022 league football campaign witnessed a handful of goals across Europe in top leagues such as the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and the like.

Manchester City, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich were crowned league winners in England, Spain, Italy, France, and Germany, respectively.

On that note, we will take a look at the four clubs who have scored the highest number of goals in Europe in what has been a dramatic season:

Chelsea scored 122 goals in all competitions this season

Despite having a relatively up-and-down season, west London club Chelsea are still among the highest-scoring teams in Europe.

Thomas Tuchel's side ranks fourth in terms of the number of goals scored by a European club during the 2021-2022 football campaign.

The Blues ended their season with a combined total of 122 goals across six different competitions last season.

A total of 76 goals were scored in the Premier League, averaging 2.00 goals per game. The Blues also scored 21 goals in the Champions League and 14 in the FA Cup.

Chelsea have also registered seven goals in the EFL Cup, three in the FIFA Club World Cup and one during the UEFA Super Cup, making it 122 goals in total.

FC Bayern Munich celebrate winning the Bundesliga

The German champions once again proved to be an attacking force under Julian Nagelsmann during the 2021-2022 football campaign.

Bayern Munich rank third in terms of the number of goals scored in Europe, with a combined total of 143 goals.

The 31-time Bundesliga champions scored 97 goals alone in the league during the 2021-2022 season, averaging 2.85 goals per game.

Bayern Munich have also been very impressive in the Champions League, scoring a combined total of 31 goals in 10 games. They also found the net 15 times across the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup.

Liverpool scored the second-highest number of goals in Europe

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side were also ruthless in front of goal during the 2021-2022 season in all competitions, with two trophies in their cabinet.

The Reds have scored a combined total of 147 goals across four competitions. They could also extend their tally when they play in the final of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) against Real Madrid on 28 May.

Liverpool have scored a total of 94 goals in the Premier League, averaging 2.47 goals per game. They have also registered 30 goals en route to the UCL final.

Klopp's side have also scored a combined total of 26 goals in their domestic cup competitions this season, bringing their overall tally to 147 goals.

#1 Manchester City (150 goals)

Manchester City scored the highest number of goals in the 2021-2022 football season

The Premier League champions ended their 2021-2022 football campaign as the highest-scoring club in all of Europe.

Pep Guardiola's team is known for their free scoring attacking style of play. It's no surprise that they finished their season with an astonishing 150 goals across all competitions.

Manchester City have come very close to hitting the 100-goal mark in the league, with 99 goals at an average of 2.61 goals per game.

They have also scored 29 goals in the UEFA Champions League. The Cityzens registered a further 16 in the FA Cup and seven goals in the EFL Cup competition, putting their overall tally at 150 goals.

