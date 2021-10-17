4 footballers backing Karim Benzema to win Ballon d'Or in 2021

While Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski remain the bookies' favorites to grab the 2021 Ballon d'Or, Karim Benzema has silently entered the conversation with his recent performances. The French striker has started the season on fire, netting 10 goals and laying down seven assists in just 10 games.

Karim Benzema still dreams of winning the Ballon d'Or

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi establishing a duopoly in the center stage of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, some deserving players have missed out on the award over the years. However, the two 'goats' of football have experienced a minor dip in form recently, according to their godly standards, finally allowing some contention for the Ballon d'Or in the process.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra For his legendary career, for the football he generates and for the incredible year he’s had. Karim Benzema would be one of the players who are worthy to be a Ballon d’Or winner. For his legendary career, for the football he generates and for the incredible year he’s had. Karim Benzema would be one of the players who are worthy to be a Ballon d’Or winner. https://t.co/OE8zMYMXGi

At 33, Karim Benzema has emerged as one of the favorites to dethrone La Pulga from the top. Confirming his status as a bonafide legend, Lionel Messi recently acknowledged the Frenchman's credentials, labeling him a serious contender for the award this year. While it has been Benzema's childhood dream to claim the Ballon d'Or, recognition from the six-time winner will definitely bolster his morale.

Even though his numbers speak for themselves, a number of prominent football figures have voiced their support for the veteran striker. Certifying his might, let's take a look at four footballers who are backing Karim Benzema to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or:

#4 Christophe Galtier

Galtier is among many French managers who back Benzema

At the time of writing, Karim Benzema has the backing of several Ligue 1 managers, who strongly believe that the 33-year-old forward has done enough to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or. Out of the coaches in consideration, Christophe Galtier has emerged as the most prominent name to support his compatriot's claims.

RouteOneFootball @Route1futbol 🎙Christophe Galtier when asked about the Ballon d'Or: "Benzema! Karim Benzema!" [RMC] 🎙Christophe Galtier when asked about the Ballon d'Or: "Benzema! Karim Benzema!" [RMC] https://t.co/E2HDFUUDaA

Currently working to resurrect a dormant Nice side, Galtier famously led Lille to an unlikely title win last season. Regarded as one of the most sound-minded managers of the present era, Galtier dearly wants Karim Benzema to stage an upset and grab the Ballon d'Or for himself this year. As reported by Marca, the 55-year-old tactician stated:

"I do not know if he is the favorite, but I hope it's him [who wins it]. He is the best in the world. I think he has raised his level even more in the last two seasons. I'm also very happy to see him perform well for France."

Apart from Galtier, Benzema also has the backing of a hoard of French managers, including Nantes' Antoine Kombouare and Angers coach Gerald Baticle. Even Rennes boss Bruno Genesio and Lille's Jocelyn Gourvennec believe that Karim Benzema thoroughly deserves the Ballon d'Or this year.

Notably, Galtier has represented a host of French clubs, including Marseille and Lille, during his playing career.

#3 Didier Deschamps

Deschamps believes that Benzema has a clear shot at the Ballon d'Or

After an absence of over five years from the national setup, Karim Benzema finally received a call-up on 18th May 2021, ahead of the Euros. Impressed by his consistent form, Didier Deschamps was compelled to recall the enigmatic target-man to bolster France's chances in the said tournament.

While Les Bleus had an abysmal showing at Euro 2020, crashing out in the Round of 16 to Switzerland, Karim Benzema successfully proved his class on his return. His four goals in the competition were enough to convince Deschamps of his capabilities, who now considers him a frontrunner for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Shaheer Shakeel @ShaheerShakeel8 18thMay,2021-Didier Deschamps makes the decision to give Benzema a second chance.This will now be remembered as a historic date in the legacy of both Benzema and Deschamps.Sometimes, ego can have the highest impact on your legacy,it can either make it or destroy it. 18thMay,2021-Didier Deschamps makes the decision to give Benzema a second chance.This will now be remembered as a historic date in the legacy of both Benzema and Deschamps.Sometimes, ego can have the highest impact on your legacy,it can either make it or destroy it. https://t.co/idgVIH7yPs

The long-term servant of French football seemed to be absolutely clear about his views on the said award. When questioned about possible candidates, Deschamps admitted that Karim Benzema is 'clearly' in contention for this year's Ballon d'Or. The 53-year-old tactician also backed Kylian Mbappe, confirming his trust in the two best players in his national squad.

