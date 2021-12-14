4 footballers who are playing in the wrong position right now

The game of football has always managed to provide us with tremendous entertainment. A lot of it comes because of some stunning battles on the pitch.

This not only involves the players but also the managers. Over time, the value of being tactically sound only increases when it comes to managing a club.

The best example of this is the difference between how Chelsea played under former manager Frank Lampard and current manager Thomas Tuchel.

Tactics have a big role in the performance of a player

A key part of getting the tactics right is playing a player in the right position. While some players have blossomed when tried in an unnatural position, it is not always fruitful for a footballer.

Currently, a handful of players are playing in a different position than where they normally play. This has so far not been that helpful to their cause and it is best that they are shifted to their original position.

On that note, let's take a look at four players who are playing in the wrong position in club football right now:

#4 Rodrigo (Leeds United)

Rodrigo has played in England, Spain and Portugal in his football career so far. His best time, though, has come with Valencia in La Liga.

Traditionally, the Spanish forward has played in a striker role. Rodrigo can play in a formation with two strikers upfront and also as a lone centre-forward. With Valencia, the Spaniard was quite efficient in scoring, especially during his partnership with Kevin Gameiro.

Oscar @OscarMarrio Rodrigo is very harshly criticised imo, he’s played 90% of his games at Leeds out of position and despite that still had the second highest goal contributions per 90 in the whole team last season. Let’s also not forget his end of season form when he had a run of games at CF. Rodrigo is very harshly criticised imo, he’s played 90% of his games at Leeds out of position and despite that still had the second highest goal contributions per 90 in the whole team last season. Let’s also not forget his end of season form when he had a run of games at CF.

When he arrived at Leeds United in 2020, he was touted as a strong competitor for Patrick Bamford. But manager Marcelo Bielsa had other plans. The Argentine used Rodrigo as a centre-forward only seven times last season in 26 appearances. The Spaniard has played nine games as a striker this season because of an injury to Patrick Bamford.

The former Valencia forward is a great threat in the box and his best is most likely to come when played centrally at the top. Leeds United will surely benefit if Rodrigo is played more in the striker role. It will be interesting to see if he will be forced back into an unnatural role when Bamford returns from injury.

#3 Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa)

Emiliano Buendia is quite a versatile player as he can play in a number of positions in attack. His best came with Norwich as the Argentine twice played an important role in helping the Canaries earn promotion to the Premier League.

Aston Villa signed Buendia in the summer transfer window after the departure of Jack Grealish to Manchester City. Since then, the former Norwich attacker has played in different positions but is yet to flourish satisfactorily. Buendia did amazingly well when he played as a right winger at Norwich.

EB10 @buendiazboyz So much buendia criticism ffs he was playing out of position yet he linked all of our play won fouls when we were under pressure and retained possession in the oppositions half we were comfortable because of him. So much buendia criticism ffs he was playing out of position yet he linked all of our play won fouls when we were under pressure and retained possession in the oppositions half we were comfortable because of him. https://t.co/vK4tf9cD8G

It gave him the freedom to cut inside or stay wide, adding more unpredictability to his game. As a right winger, Buendia contributed 32 goals last season in just 41 appearances.

At Aston Villa, he has played on the right wing just five times out of 15 matches this season, which has resulted in just one goal for the club so far.

Should Buendia play more frequently on the right wing, it will be beneficial for both the club and the player.

