4 footballers targeted by criminals and fans: A tale of threats and violence

Footballers are not immune to the threats that come with fame and fortune. Recent times have shown that even the biggest names in the sport can be targeted by criminals and fans, leading to terrifying incidents of threats and violence.

From Lionel Messi's family receiving a narco threat in Argentina to Ashley Cole being subjected to a knifepoint robbery, these incidents shed light on the dark side of the beautiful game.

In this article, we will delve into the details of these incidents and explore the impact they have had on the footballers and their families.

#4 Ashley Cole

AFC Bournemouth v Everton - Carabao Cup Third Round

Former Chelsea and England left-back Ashley Cole was subjected to a terrifying knifepoint robbery. A balaclava gang broke into his mansion and threatened to torture him in front of his family.

Jurors were told that the 42-year-old ex-Arsenal star had been targeted by raiders wearing camouflage clothing who had tied his hands behind his back. They had demanded jewelry and watches - with one plier-wielding attacker suggesting to even cut off Cole's fingers.

#3 Raheem Sterling

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The transfer of Raheem Sterling from Liverpool to Manchester City for a fee of £49 million resulted in a series of death threats against the footballer's family by disgruntled fans.

Sterling's girlfriend Paige Milian and their daughter were also reportedly subjected to racist abuse from unhappy Liverpool supporters. They expressed their anger towards the footballer's family on social media.

The footballer decided to withdraw from the club's pre-season tour of the Far East. His subsequent confirmation of a five-year deal worth £180,000-a-week with City also garnered significant media attention.

#2 Harry Maguire

Manchester United v West Ham United: Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Manchester United footballer Maguire was targeted in April 2022 when police investigated allegations of a bomb threat at his family home. It was a low point in a turbulent season for the England defender, who has been made public enemy No.1 because of his poor form for the Red Devils.

Maguire and his family were left in a state of distress following a bomb threat, which prompted them to temporarily vacate their house while police ensured it was safe.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Harry Maguire has received a bomb threat to his home in the last 24 hours. BREAKING: Harry Maguire has received a bomb threat to his home in the last 24 hours. https://t.co/t9kwQooWUR

As a result, the £80 million centre-half missed United's next league game against Arsenal. Maguire acknowledged that criticism is to be expected but emphasizes that the bomb threat is indicative of a situation that has spiraled out of control.

#1 Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

According to reports, the family of Lionel Messi, the Argentine World Cup Champion, purportedly received a narco threat in Rosario, the country's most violent city. On Thursday (2 March), multiple gunshots were fired at a supermarket in Rosario, which is owned by Antonela Roccuzzo's family, who is Messi's wife.

The attackers left a message mentioning Messi and the mayor of Rosario, Pablo Javkin. They said they were waiting for Messi, and that Javkin, who was referred to as a narco, would not provide protection.

Messi and his family have not made any statements regarding the incident, and the reason behind it is still unknown. On the same day, Javkin expressed his dissatisfaction with the insufficient law enforcement provided by the multiple police forces patrolling Rosario.

Slay Jimmy 🦍 @slay_jimmy BREAKING: Lionel Messi received death threats “We are waiting for you” after his wife’s family store in Argentina was shot up with a rain of bullets: @DailyLoud BREAKING: Lionel Messi received death threats “We are waiting for you” after his wife’s family store in Argentina was shot up with a rain of bullets: @DailyLoud https://t.co/dz78rIWZEJ

During the event, Argentina's president, Alberto Fernandez, announced that he was in contact with local authorities to determine the details of the incident.

Although Messi and his family reside in France, where he plays for Paris Saint-Germain, they frequently visit Rosario, where they have both relatives and businesses.

Rosario, which is Argentina's third most populous city, is located about three hours northwest of Buenos Aires. The city is a significant export hub, but it has been plagued by drug-related violence, and both sides of the political aisle have been blaming each other for the lack of progress in addressing this issue.

Poll : 0 votes