4 forwards who could make Real Madrid's attack much stronger next season

It would not be an understatement to say that this campaign has been a disastrous one for Real Madrid, as the great club struggled to match previous heights and had to go through three different managers during the course of the season.

The reappointment of Zinedine Zidane less than a year after he departed was met with glee from Madridistas around the world, as the Frenchman had taken the club to immense heights in just his two-and-half years in the dugout - heights which his predecessors in Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari failed to match.

The 46-year-old would, however, has his hands full, as he inherits a squad which has underperformed throughout this season and needs a revamp, with Florentino Perez promising access to funds to back his summer transfer plans.

The area which Zidane would most likely start his overhaul it would be the attack, as the Madrid frontline has been blunt all through this campaign, which goes against what we have been used to in recent times.

Ronaldo's departure last summer robbed the team of 50+ goals a season and while those numbers cannot be matched by anyone else not named Messi, the team's struggles in front of goal were not expected to be this bad.

So far this season, Los Blancos have scored just 9 goals in 28 matches at an average of a paltry 1.75 goals per game which looks rather poor in comparison to Barcelona's 73 or the 67 they had managed at this same stage last season.

This low return in front of goal played a massive role in Real Madrid's woes this season and if they are to return to the pinnacle, then they must as a matter of urgency address their attacking impotence.

There are a number of world-class forwards available on the market or otherwise who Zidane could turn to as a solution to the team's scoring woes. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at four forwards who could help strengthen Real Madrid's attack next season.

#4 Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Sadio Mane arrived in the Premier League in the summer of 2014 when he signed for Southampton from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

The Senegalese international caught global attention when he became the fastest player in history to net a Premier League hat-trick, doing so in just two minutes and 55 seconds as Southampton defeated Aston Villa 5-2 in May 2014.

His form at St Mary's prompted a transfer to Liverpool in 2016 and the 26-year-old has flourished at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp, forming a devastating attacking trident with strike partners Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Having scored 33 goals across his first two seasons on Merseyside and playing a secondary role to Mo Salah in Liverpool's spectacular campaign last term, Mane has risen to become arguably Liverpool's most important player in recent weeks.

He has scored 11 goals in his last 11 matches for the club to help maintain their quest for a first ever Premier League title, while also carrying over his spectacular form to the international scene as he came off the bench to score a stunning goal and help Senegal to a comeback victory.

In total, Sadio Mane has scored 20 goals from 38 matches in all competitions this season, which is more than anyone at Real Madrid has managed and with reports indicating that Zidane is interested in his services, they would do well to significantly step up their pursuit as he would undoubtedly strengthen their blunt attack.

