Football is a team sport, but individual moments have often been at the heart of the game.

Whether it be a world-class dribble, an altercation or a stunning strike from distance, individuality has defined games. There is no denying that at the end of the day, the entire club wins and loses together, but these singular moments have had a major impact on the sport.

Player rivalries are an important part of football. It adds to the narrative before a particular game. The El Clasicos of the last decade come to mind, with Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid and Lionel Messi's Barcelona often producing exciting matches.

We look at the 4 greatest player rivalries in football right now.

#4 Mohamed Salah - Sadio Mane

Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane enjoy a good relationship and have been important to Liverpool's success under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

The rivalry is a friendly one. Two of Africa's greatest footballers and two of the best players in world football, Salah and Mane have enjoyed incredible success in recent years. In 2019, the superstar footballers shared the Premier League Golden Boot alongside Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with all three forwards having finished the 2018/\-19 season with 22 league goals.

Liverpool's 2020/21 Premier League season by numbers:



◎ Position: 3rd

◎ 20 wins

◎ 9 draws

◎ 9 defeats

◎ 68 goals scored

◎ 42 goals conceded

◎ Most goals: Salah (22)

◎ Most assists: Alexander-Arnold, Firmino, Mane, Robertson (7)



How far can they go this season? pic.twitter.com/Q0PdYa7KKW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 6, 2021

It is evident that both Mane and Salah prioritize Liverpool's success over individual acknowledgments. The duo, alongside Brazilian Roberto Firmino, form one of the most feared attacking tridents in world football.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne - Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Semi Final

Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes are the best midfielders in the Premier League right now, and what makes this matchup spicier is the fact that they represent rival clubs.

Fernandes' impact since arriving at Manchester United has been well-covered. The Portugal international is a firm fan favourite among the Old Trafford faithful, a player capable of changing games with his magic and sheer determination.

🔴 How many goals for Bruno Fernandes in 2021/22? 🔮#UCL pic.twitter.com/oPb36qeKEy — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 9, 2021

Kevin De Bruyne, on the other hand, is one of the best in the world. A creative genius, the Belgium international has arguably been the best player in the Premier League since his arrival in 2015. Regarded as a complete midfielder, De Bruyne is already seen by some as one of the Premier League's all-time greats.

