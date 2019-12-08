4 Gunners who have underwhelmed this season

Arsenal FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

It has been a very underwhelming season for Arsenal and its fans. Currently 10th in the league, the Gunners have failed to impress despite having a busy summer transfer window. None of the players seems to be willing to fight for the badge, and Thierry Henry's famous quote, rings true, which said

"You need big shoulders to play for Arsenal; the canon is heavy"

As stated before, despite having an outstanding transfer window before the start of the season, bringing in much-needed reinforcements, the management has failed to get the best out of their new signings and the players are as much to be blamed. The Gunners are collectively performing poorly. Except for the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Granit Xhaka, and Alexandre Lacazette, none of the players can stand proud of their recent performances. However, a couple of them have been incredibly unreliable and we will be talking about them in this article.

#4 David Luiz

Arsenal's Luiz in an aerial tussle against Brighton & Hove Albion

For all the experience he has accumulated after playing across Europe, the 32-year-old defender has not been of any help to a team who desperately needed their defence to be fixed. Of course, David Luiz was not a long-term solution, but because the Arsenal hierarchy could not get a deal done for French centre back Dayotchanculle Upamecano, the veteran defender was the temporary remedy they found to fix that defence line. However, it has not worked as planned.

Arsenal has kept a just 1 away clean sheet in the league this season, and that came when Luiz did not start. The fact that he has been miles better than his counterpart Sokratis Papastathopoulos and yet the club has struggled terribly at the back just goes to show the shaky level of defence are playing with.

