4 high-profile managers who are under pressure - October 2021

Managers are the first to be criticised after team's poor performances. A manager is the face of the club, and as such he is the first person to deal with both positives and negatives.

A manager has to deal with the repercussions of losses as well. At top clubs, the pressure is constantly high, and one poor performance can spell trouble. As such, managers are walking a thin line, and have to be careful with what they say and ensure that the team does well in the next game.

On that note, here's a look at four high-profile managers who are under pressure at the moment:

#4 Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

A casual observer of football might presume that Mikel Arteta is consistently under pressure. That's because his time at Arsenal continues to be a rollercoaster of emotions.

A reliable player for the club, Arteta was heavily linked with the club's managerial role after Arsene Wenger stepped down. However, the club chose to appoint Unai Emery, and Arteta joined Manchester City as an assistant to Pep Guardiola. Arteta enjoyed an excellent spell at City, where he was widely praised for his contributions.

Understandably, Arsenal fans became excited after his appointment in 2019. He led the club to FA Cup and FA Community Shield success in 2020. But ever since then, things have not gone according to plan.

Arsenal were abysmal last season, finishing eighth in the league. Despite big spending this summer, the Gunners are currently ninth in the league. Arteta has polarised opinions among the fans as well.

#3 Nuno Espirito Santo (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur's managerial hunt this summer must have been an exciting watch for the neutrals. Linked with Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca, Gennaro Gattuso and Hansi Flick, the club finally appointed Nuno Espirito Santo as their manager.

Santo left Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer. Under him, Wolves had risen from a Championship club to a Premier League regular. However, concerns were raised about his style of play, with Santo preferring a defensive brand of football at Wolves.

After a good start to the season, Tottenham Hotspur have regressed. They are 12th in the league table, and have lost their last three league games. Harry Kane is yet to score a goal in the league. So one has to wonder where his head his after the gruelling summer transfer saga with Manchester City. The football being played by Spurs at the moment is seemingly bland too, so fans are getting fidgety.

