The Premier League is well and truly back, and has already produced some exhilarating moments this season.

Big names are starting to find their feet, to little surprise. From Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes to Jack Grealish, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku, star players have taken little time to establish their quality.

However, there are certain players who are yet to get going. There is no doubt that many of these names will come good as the season progresses. For now though, they look a little rusty.

We look at the 5 stars who have had a slow start to the new Premier League season (2021-22).

#5 Patrick Bamford (Leeds United)

Patrick Bamford was regarded as a dark horse for a spot in England's Euro 2020 squad, highlighting how good he was last season.

Bamford's talent has never been in question. During his Chelsea days, the forward was a highly-rated youngster. However, several loan spells produced mixed results, with Bamford moving to Middlesbrough permanently from Chelsea in 2017. A year later, he joined Leeds United.

Here, the 28-year old has shone. Bamford scored 17 league goals and provided seven assists in the league last season. This season, though, the England international has made a subdued start. In four league games, he has registered a single goal and provided an assist. Not bad numbers given that it is the start of the season, but given the talent in the England squad, Bamford needs to do better.

#4 Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City)

Chelsea v Leicester City: The Emirates FA Cup Final

It was not long ago that Caglar Soyuncu was regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the league and linked with Manchester City.

This was during the 2019-20 season, when Soyuncu was named in the PFA Team of the Year. Last season, the Turkey international was good as well, but he has started the new season in poor form. Soyuncu has struggled so far this season, and he has produced error-strewn performances for his country as well.

The 25-year old joined Leicester City from Freiburg in 2018 for nearly £19 million. Initially a squad player, the departure of Harry Maguire to Manchester United saw Soyuncu get regular game time. He has done well so far, but his current form is a source of concern for Brendan Rodgers.

