5 best centre-back duos in the Premier League right now (2021)

The Premier League doesn't fail to disappoint, with entertainment guaranteed every week. Some of the best players in world football play in the English top-flight.

The quality of the Premier League is excellent. While the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne tend to grab the attention, some world-class defenders play in the Premier League as well.

On that note, let's look at the five best centre-back duos in the Premier League right now (2021).

#5 Adam Webster - Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

An all-English centre-back partnership kicks off our list. Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk have both established themselves as two of the better centre-backs in the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion have impressed under the management of Graham Potter. Dunk and Webster, in particular, have shone. Dunk is a product of the Brighton & Hove Albion academy and the captain of the club. Physically dominant and renowned for his personality, the England international has led the club well.

Webster, on the other hand, is a ball-playing centre-back. The 26-year old did not come cheap, costing the Seagulls £20 million in 2019. Webster has not disappointed and it would not be surprising to see him become an England international soon.

Shane Duffy has made an excellent start to the 2021/22 campaign as well. Brighton & Hove Albion sold star centre-back Ben White went to Arsenal this summer for nearly £53 million. They did not buy a replacement, but given the form of Dunk, Webster and Duffy, this decision seems understandable.

#4 Ruben Dias - Nathan Ake (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Leicester City - The FA Community Shield

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has an abundance of options at centre-back. It is not easy to predict which pairing he is going to go with for the next game.

One certainty is Ruben Dias. The Portugal international joined Manchester City from Benfica for £61.2 million last summer. His performances since then have seen him labeled as one of the best centre-backs in world football. His impact last season was such that he won the Premier League Player of the Season.

B/R Football @brfootball Ruben Dias receives his Champions League Defender of the Year award 🧱 Ruben Dias receives his Champions League Defender of the Year award 🧱 https://t.co/1g07uv4rmD

John Stones partnered Dias last season, to excellent effect. This time around, Guardiola has alternated between Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake. Both Ake and Laporte are left-footed centre-backs, and both of them cost a lot of money.

Ake joined the club from Bournemouth last summer for nearly £41 million. The Netherlands international was not a consistent presence in Manchester City's backline last season. This time around, he has made a strong start to the campaign and the 26-year old looks set to provide strong competition to Laporte and Stones.

