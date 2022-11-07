4 highest-scoring midfielders in the Premier League this season

Goal-scoring midfielders are a huge asset to any football club. This is because they help reduce the burden of scoring goals from the shoulders of the forward players.

The primary responsibility of a midfield player is to provide a link between attack and defense. They are mostly saddled with the duty of defending, controlling the tempo of the game and providing assists among others.

Such demands most times hinder midfielders from being on the score sheet regularly, unlike the forwards. However, some have mastered the art of scoring goals regardless.

The Premier League has witnessed a couple of such midfield players over the years. Typical examples are the likes of Yaya Toure, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Ryan Giggs, and Paul Scholes, to mention a few.

Presently, there are still a couple of talented midfield players in the league who have the ability to score goals with ease. As such, this article will look at four, with the most goals coming from midfield this season.

#4 Pascal Groß - Brighton - 5 Goals

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

The German midfielder has been one of the standout players for Brighton & Hove Albion, as they have enjoyed an impressive campaign so far.

The Seagulls are sixth in the Premier League standings with 21 points after 13 games, scoring 22 goals and conceding 17.

A couple of players have also been impressive for Brighton this season and one such being Pascal Groß. While much of the attention may be on Leandro Trossard, Groß has actually been pulling the strings from midfield.

Scouted Ballers @ScoutedBallers



Thriving in his new role!



He has so far scored a combined total of five goals and two assists in 13 Premier League appearances this season.

He has so far scored a combined total of five goals and two assists in 13 Premier League appearances this season.

#2 Phil Foden - Manchester City - 6 Goals

Foden has been impressive for Manchester City this season

The English midfielder has gradually transformed into one of the best young talents in Europe under Pep Guardiola.

Aside from his ability to play in a handful of positions effectively, Phil Foden has added a goal-scoring touch to his style of play.

He has already scored six Premier League goals and three assists in 13 appearances for Manchester City. He is on course to break his league tally of last season.

B/R Football @brfootball Phil Foden is every City fan 🤗 Phil Foden is every City fan 🤗 https://t.co/pGjR5cqRsh

Foden registered nine league goals during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 football campaigns respectively. He is currently the third-highest-scoring midfield player this season in the English top flight.

#3 James Maddison - Leicester City - 6 Goals

Maddison has six Premier League goals this season

Another midfield player who is currently enjoying an exceptional 2022-23 football campaign is James Maddison.

The English midfielder has been one of the standout players for the Foxes, despite their disappointing start to the ongoing campaign.

Leicester City were once languishing at the bottom of the league after winning one out of their opening 11 games this season. Now, 14th in the table, one of the players who has helped Brendan Rogers' team scale up the ladder is Maddison.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



11 appearances

6 goals

4 assists



The 25-year-old has scored six goals and registered four assists this season. He will hope to make it to England's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 25-year-old has scored six goals and registered four assists this season. He will hope to make it to England's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

#1 Miguel Almirón - Newcastle United - 8 Goals

Almiron is currenlty the highest-scoring midfielder in the Premier League this season

The Paraguayan attacking midfielder is currently enjoying a remarkable 2022-23 football campaign with Newcastle United.

Miguel Almiron has been prolific in front of goal this season, scoring a remarkable total of eight league goals.

GOAL @goal Miguel Almiron is having the season of his life Miguel Almiron is having the season of his life 👏 https://t.co/PsXB2iLNm3

The 28-year-old midfielder has already equaled his overall league tally of eight goals in the last three seasons for Newcastle United.

While Eddie Howe seems to have unlocked the attacking potential of Almiron, he is the current highest-scoring midfield player in the league.

