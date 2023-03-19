4 most in-form Argentina players right now (March 2023)

It can be stated that the Argentina national football team is arguably one of the most highly rated squads currently in the footballing world right now, having won the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in style.

When you take a look at football's history books, Argentina as a nation has been home to some of the best players such as Lionel Messi, Alfredo Di Stéfano, and Diego Maradona.

Similarly, the 2022-23 campaign is no different as we've witnessed numerous immense displays by various Argentine players across Europe and beyond.

Hence, this article will evaluate and rank four of the most in-form Argentine players right now. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Arguably one of the best strikers in the Premier League right now, Alvarez has been sensational in attack despite having limited game time under Pep Guardiola.

Alvarez has netted 12 goals and registered four assists in 34 appearances for Manchester City this season. The Argentina international has been directly involved in a goal every 105 minutes.

His ability to maintain consistency despite having less game time than other Argentine players is the main reason why he's included on the list.

#3 Paulo Dybala (AS Roma)

AS Roma v Real Sociedad: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Paulo Dybala is arguably one of the most talented Argentine forwards despite not having an enormous opportunity to showcase his attributes in the national team.

However, since joining AS Roma last summer, Dybala has been clinical in attack and his presence in attack has been significant for Roma manager Jose Mourinho. The 29-year-old's attacking brilliance has seen him score 13 goals and register eight assists in 28 appearances this season.

Dybala remains a key player for AS Roma in their quest to secure the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League trophy.

#2 Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

FC Porto v FC Internazionale: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Despite his below par display in the 2022 FIFA World Cup competition last year, Martinez remains one of Argentina's most intuitive and clinical finishers.

Martinez has netted 17 goals and has registered seven assists in 37 appearances for Inter Milan so far. He is currently the second top-scorer in Serie A this season with 14 goals.

Stats24 @_Stats24



Lautaro Martinez

Edin Dzeko

Nicolo Barella

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Federico Dimarco



Lautaro Show 🪩 Players with most goals for Inter in Serie A 2022/23Lautaro MartinezEdin DzekoNicolo BarellaHenrikh MkhitaryanFederico DimarcoLautaro Show 🪩 Players with most goals for Inter in Serie A 2022/23 👊1⃣4⃣⚽️ Lautaro Martinez 7⃣⚽️ Edin Dzeko 5⃣⚽️ Nicolo Barella 3⃣⚽️ Henrikh Mkhitaryan 3⃣⚽️ Federico DimarcoLautaro Show 🪩 https://t.co/VsKrjp9Kxj

The 25-year-old remains a key player for Inter Milan in their quest to win their first UEFA Champions League trophy since 2010.

#1 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Arguably one of the best players the footballing world has seen, Lionel Messi is sensational and versatile in the final third of the pitch.

Messi has netted 18 goals and has registered 17 assists in 31 appearances for Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Luan @Messility Messi in the 22/23 season:



Ligue 1:

22 games

13 goals

13 assists



Champions League

7 games

4 goals

4 assists Messi in the 22/23 season:Ligue 1: 22 games13 goals13 assistsChampions League7 games4 goals4 assists https://t.co/mXD41PQclp

It is worth noting that despite the Argentina skipper's age, he has remained consistent for several years and this is what several top players have struggled to do. Hence, he deserves his spot on the list

Poll : 0 votes