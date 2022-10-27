4 most in-form teams in the UEFA Champions League so far this season

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League campaign is one matchday away from reaching the Round of 16 stage of the competition.

The competition has been immense so far and several teams have established themselves as worthy contenders for the trophy.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Napoli, as well as several other teams, have booked their spot in the knockout stages with a game in hand.

Surprisingly, Barcelona, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid have all crashed out of the competition.

As such, this article will look at the four best-performing teams in the UEFA Champions League this season so far.

#4 Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League

The Cityzens are one of the best-performing teams in this year's edition of the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City have won three and drawn two out of their five games in the competition this season. They are yet to register a defeat in the competition so far.

Manchester City are the current Group G leaders with 11 points from five games, netting 11 goals and conceding only one goal so far.

If Pep Guardiola's side can maintain their consistency, they stand a great chance of progressing further and potentially even lifting their maiden Champions League trophy.

Bernardo Silva @BernardoCSilva

Last 16 here we go

@ManCity 🏻 Top of the group!Last 16 here we go Top of the group!Last 16 here we go 😄🔵@ManCity 💪🏻 https://t.co/YaAFQCSB1m

Manchester City reached the semi-finals last season but were beaten incredibly by eventual champions Real Madrid.

#3 Paris Saint-Germain

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA 2022-23

PSG are also one of the deadliest and best-performing teams in the competition so far this season.

The Parisians have won three and drawn two out of their opening five group stage games so far, losing none.

Paris Saint-Germain are the current Group H leaders with 11 points from five games, scoring 14 goals and conceding six goals.

The attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. makes them one of the contenders for the trophy as they have scored 12 goals between them so far. Mbappe leads the goalscoring charts with six goals.

PSG were also eliminated by Real Madrid in the Round of 16 last season.

B/R Football @brfootball 40 of PSG’s 50 goals this season have come from three players:



Kylian Mbappé: 16 goals, 4 assists

Neymar: 13 goals, 10 assists

Lionel Messi: 11 goals, 12 assists



🥶 40 of PSG’s 50 goals this season have come from three players:Kylian Mbappé: 16 goals, 4 assistsNeymar: 13 goals, 10 assistsLionel Messi: 11 goals, 12 assists🥶 https://t.co/BxpqaH17l7

#2 Bayern Munich

FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München: Group C -

The Bundesliga giants have arguably been one of the most consistent teams in the competition for several years.

Bayern Munich have won all five of their opening five games in the UEFA Champions League this season.

FC Bayern Munich @FCBayernEN 5 wins

4 clean sheets

Top of the group

Into the next round



Life is good



#MiaSanMia #UCL 5 wins4 clean sheetsTop of the groupInto the next roundLife is good 💯 5 wins 🚫 4 clean sheets🔝 Top of the group 🔒 Into the next round Life is good 😁#MiaSanMia #UCL https://t.co/3H8I0r9eEB

Julian Nagelsmann’s team are the current Group C leaders with 15 points from five games, netting 16 goals and conceding two goals.

They reached the quarter-finals of the competition last season but were surprisingly eliminated by Villarreal.

#1 Napoli

SSC Napoli v Rangers FC: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Napoli are arguably the best performing team in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Luciano Spalletti's team have won all five of their first five games in the UEFA Champions League so far and are unbeaten in Serie A as well.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Napoli are on fire this season Napoli are on fire this season 🔥 https://t.co/C7efHxMdoD

Napoli are the current Group A leaders with 15 points from five games in the competition this season, scoring 20 goals and conceding four goals.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL Napoli become the first Italian team to score 20 goals or more in a Champions League group Napoli become the first Italian team to score 20 goals or more in a Champions League group 🔵#UCL https://t.co/K9Qgk6MyHZ

The Italian side are yet to lose a game in the 2022-23 campaign across all competitions and they remain a key powerhouse in this competition.

Poll : 0 votes