4 Inter Milan players Chelsea should consider in a potential swap deal for Romelu Lukaku 

Chelsea's record signing Romelu Lukaku is said to be the subject of transfer interest from Italian club Inter Milan, according to Sky Sports.

It is widely believed that the Belgian striker is keen on a return to the San Siro, less than a year after joining London club Chelsea.

Lukaku joined the Blues last summer for a fee in the region of £97.5 million. However, the striker struggled during the 2021-22 season at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-old-forward was heavily criticized for not doing enough for Thomas Tuchel's team and was only able to register 15 goals in 44 games across all competitions.

Italian giants Inter Milan are now trying to make a surprise move for their former player this summer with Lukaku said to be keen on a return.

However, a permanent move for the Belgian looks difficult at the moment.Inter Milan said to be exploring the option of a loan move for the unhappy Chelsea striker.

Reports by the Mirror also indicate that the Italian club could be open to a player swap deal with Chelsea in a bid to ease the financial burden on Lukaku's possible return to the San Siro.

For Tuchel's team, a swap deal would be ideal, considering Chelsea's need to strengthen their squad this summer. This article will take a look at some Inter Milan players the Blues could go for.

Skriniar has been at Inter Milan since 2017

Considering Chelsea's need for defensive reinforcements this summer, Skriniar could be an ideal option for a player swap deal with Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old Slovakian player is arguably one of the best defenders in Serie A and could form a solid partnership with Thiago Silva at Chelsea.

Skriniar isphysically to suited to the rigours of Premier League football. His height will definitely give the Blues aerial advantage in defense as well as during set-pieces.

Milan Skriniar to Chelsea linksOne of the better names linked with the Club, in terms of Experience & LeadershipGreat Ball playing abilityElite positioningPhysically RobustVersatileAll in all, a reliable guy to have in the backline. Milan Skriniar to Chelsea links 👀One of the better names linked with the Club, in terms of Experience & Leadership Great Ball playing abilityElite positioningPhysically RobustVersatileAll in all, a reliable guy to have in the backline. https://t.co/5eptyn3uMH

The Inter Milan defender is a very good tackler of the ball and reads the game well. He is also versatile, as he can operate as both a left-sided and right-sided centre-back.

Skriniar was a consistent member of Inter Milan's team last season. He has made a combined total of 48 games across all competitions, scoring four goals and helping keep 18 clean sheets.

Bastoni is a highly-rated Italian defender

Another Inter Milan player who could be an ideal option for Chelsea in a swap deal with Lukaku is Italian defender Bastoni.

The 23-year-old is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Europe at the moment.

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni plays down link to Tottenham 🗞️https://t.co/JU33d02cHA

Bastoni could offer Chelsea youthfulness as he is still very young and will no doubt complement the experience of Brazilian veteran Silva.

He is an attacking-minded defender who has excellent ball-playing ability, as well as being decent defensively with a great aerial presence.

Bastoni made a combined total of 44 appearances for Inter Milan last season, helping his team keep 20 clean sheets in all competitions.

#2 Nicolo Barella

Barella is an energetic box-to-box midfielder

Arguably one of the finest box-to-box midfielders in Europe, Berella could also be another ideal target for the Blues in any potential player swap deal with Inter Milan.

The 25-year-old star was a subject of transfer interest from Chelsea, with the player confirming that he almost came close to signing for the Blues.

Tuchel's team could once again revive their interest in the highly-rated player. His understanding with Jorginho in the Italian national could benefit the London club.

Barella is part of the engine rooms in Inter Milan's 3-5-2 setup. He loves to operate as a box-to-box midfielder in a more central position, just like Ngolo Kante at Chelsea.

The Ideal 8? Nicoló Barella Serie A Stats 2021/22:3 Goals12 Assists64 Chances Created131 Shot Creating Actions33 Tackles Won421 Pressures 34 Interceptions 40 Successful Dribbles60% Successful Dribble RateThe Ideal 8? https://t.co/E4VVDgl05r

He played a combined total of 48 appearances for Inter Milan last season, scoring four goals and providing 12 assists for his teammates.

#1 Lautaro Martinez

Martinez is one of the best attacking players in the Serie A

It is believed that the Blues already have an eye on Martinez, as seen in the Daily Mail. He could be an ideal option in any potential player swap deal with Inter Milan.

The 24-year-old Argentine is regarded as one of the best forward players in Europe.

Martinez will be a perfect addition to the Chelsea team. He has the right profile to flourish in Tuchel's system, either as a centre-forward or as a supporting striker.

Martinez scored 25 goals for Inter Milan last season

The Argentine is a ruthless finisher who is fast, strong, good with the ball at his feet and also very creative. His versatility sees him operate in a variety of attacking positions.

Martinez played a combined total of 49 games across all competitions for Inter Milan last season. He scored an impressive 25 goals and provided three assists.

