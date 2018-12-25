4 Lyon stars that look set for a Premier League transfer in the near future

Aditya Muralidhara FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 632 // 25 Dec 2018, 21:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lyon has provided stars like Essien (R) in the past

It is that time of the year again, where the most competitive league in the world spends to get an edge over its rivals in the Premier League as well as Champions League.

World record transfers have become a norm in January with Fernando Torres' transfer to Chelsea and last season's transfer of Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool coming to fore.

The Ligue 1 has historically provided the Premier League with top talents over the course of nearly a decade, from Robert Pires moving from Marseille to Arsenal to Didier Drogba's then world record transfer to Chelsea to Eden Hazard's landscape changing transfer again to the Premier League.

Last season the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea brought in Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Bakayoko from Ligue 1 clubs and the trend seems to continue this season as well.

Below we list the transfer targets currently playing for Lyon who look set to join the Premier League in the near future.

#1 Nabil Fekir

Fekir was linked with Liverpool all summer

The Lyon attacker missed out on a £53 million transfer to Liverpool in the 11th hour last season. This time though, Chelsea look like the ones who are hot on the heels of the French World Cup winner with January transfer a real possibility.

The Lyon captain was perturbed at the start of the season after missing out on a move to Liverpool. Since then though, he has returned to his old form, scoring 6 goals and assisting a further 4 in all competitions. His most important goal this season was his 43rd-minute goal at Man City with Lyon winning that match 2-1 away from home.

Chelsea's interest in the Frenchman stems from the uncertainty regarding their star man Eden Hazard. Hazard has been very vocal in his admiration for Real Madrid. Maurizio Sarri's side have been linked to the whole host of stars around Europe with Fekir and Pulisic standout targets.

Advertisement

The 20-times capped French star's attributes mirror that of Hazard, with his low centre of gravity aiding his sudden burst of speed. The Algerian-born Fekir joined Lyon in 2013 and has gone on to become their star man, filling the void left by Karim Benzema after many years.

The 25-year old's versatility is the key, able to play as a striker as well on the wings making him an asset to any team.

Sarri is known to favour small players with technical ability, with Dries Mertens and Eden Hazard having had a great impact under the Tuscan's tutelage.

In the current transfer scenario, the £52 million fee for a winger as talented as Fekir seems like a bargain and it is highly plausible that under Sarri, Nabil Fekir could go on to have some of the best years of his career.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement