4 Manchester City players who have improved massively under Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has won his third Premier League title in five years at Manchester City. The style of play Guardiola has introduced at City has been marvellous, but that has gone to another level this season. To complement their attack and tiki-taka style of play, the Manchester City defence has contributed substantially too.

This City team has been built by Pep Guardiola for over half a decade now. He is rightly reaping the dividends now, with City set to play their maiden Champions League final against Chelsea.

On that note, let's take a look at four players who have improved massively under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

#1 Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez has been in sublime form this season. The Algerian's performance against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League was imperious.

Mahrez has been involved in 22 goals so far this season, finding the back of the net 14 times. His hold-up play has largely improved, and the player has become less unpredictable.

.@Mahrez22 🇩🇿 in 𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗻:

͏



• Scored the most important penalty in Club's European History



• MOTM vs Spurs in EFL Cup Final



• EFL Cup Champion



• Match-winning free-kick in Paris



• Brace vs PSG taking the club to their 1st ever CL Final



• Premier League Champion pic.twitter.com/qFOlQyOwrh — City Chief (@City_Chief) May 12, 2021

In previous seasons, Mahrez only displayed glimpses of his prowess, but this season, the Algerian has improved his man-management skills under Pep Guardiola's tutelage.

#2 Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is having a dull 2020-21 season.

Raheem Sterling was seen as a high-risk investment when he made a big-money move to Manchester City in 2015.

Sterling's initial performances didn't justify his massive price tag. But Guardiola never seemed to lose hope in the youngster, though. The Manchester City boss made Sterling a key part of his team, and the player thrived with added responsibility.

The English winger is a threat when he's in and around the penalty area. His finishing and composure makes him a lethal option for Manchester City. Sterling may have underwhelmed this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 47 apperances in all competitions.

But Sterling could turn his season around with an impactful performance in the Champions League final in Portugal.

#3 Ikay Gundagon

Ilkay Gundogan has been in sublime form this season.

Ilkay Gundogan arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 in Pep Guardiola's first season in charge at Manchester City. After making a slow start to life in the Premier League, the German has thrived, especially this season.

His late runs in the opposition box and movement through opposition defences have been delightful to watch. Much of the credit for that goes to the City boss, Pep Guardiola, as he provided the player with the role in which he thrived at Dortmund.

The 30-year-old Gundogan has been in sensational form this season. He has shrugged off injury issues, making 45 appearances in all competitions, scoring 17 goals. Thanks to his imperious performances, he became the first Manchester City player to win consecutive Premier League Player of the Month awards.

2 - İlkay Gündoğan is the first Manchester City player ever to win consecutive Premier League Player of the Month awards (January and February). Supreme. pic.twitter.com/tFeDOe3Rg9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2021

#4 Phil Foden

Phil Foden is one of the best young talents in Europe right now.

Phil Foden is one of the most exciting young talents in the game and has evolved to a world-class talent under the able tutelage of Pep Guardiola.

Post his U-17 World Cup success in 2017, Foden turned in resounding performances in Manchester City's first team and has kept on improving. The 20-year-old, despite his young years, is leading the line at Manchester City and has been a delight to watch.

With a tally of 15 goals and ten assists in all competitions, Foden has been one of the top performers for Manchester City this season. He is arguably the player who has improved the most under Pep Guardiola.