Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Midfielders that Manchester City should target before the transfer window closes

Sarthak Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.34K   //    08 Aug 2018, 00:32 IST

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Manchester City want one more player before the transfer window ends

Manchester City are currently the dominant force of English football, as they seem likely to retain the Premier League trophy, and could become the first side since Manchester United (in 2009) to win back-to-back titles.

Such claims are not far-sighted as the Citizens brushed aside a new look Chelsea side under the stewardship of Maurizio Sarri on Sunday. The sky blues notched up a comfortable 2-0 victory over last year's FA Cup winners in the curtain raiser.

Also Read: 5 talking points from Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Manchester City

Many believe that under Pep Guardiola's leadership, the blue half of Manchester can not only defend the Premier League but they can also challenge for the Champions League title as well.

There are two key reasons for all the successes City are enjoying; first of all Pep Guardiola's tactics and second, the kind of money they have splashed in the transfer market. In the current Manchester City roaster, they have two players competing for every spot in the lineup.

The holding midfield position is the only exception as Fernandinho continues to prove his doubters wrong and put in great performances game after game.

However, the Brazilian isn't getting any younger and at 33-years of age, Pep Guardiola has already started looking at younger options. As we all know Jorginho was Pep's preferred target but Chelsea's last-minute intervention meant that the player now plies his trade in London.

Therefore, this list consists of some of the alternatives to Jorginho who can replace Fernandino in future:

#4 Miralem Pjanic (Juventus)

Benevento Calcio v Juventus - Serie A
Pjanic style of play should help him in settling down at the Etihad.

Miralem Pjanic is a Bosnian international who joined Juventus in the summer of 2016, and since then has performed exceptionally well under Massimiliano Allegri. After some astonishing performances in Turin, Pjanic is rightly considered as one of the best midfielders in the world.

The former Lyon midfielder is well known for his passing game and has an ability to read the game quicker than most players which helps him contribute defensively as well.

Playing the role of a deep-lying playmaker at Juventus, Pjanic can unlock defences with a wide range of passing. At Manchester City, his role could be similar to that of Fernandinho as his tactical awareness should help him in settling into Pep Guardiola's style of play.

The Bianconeri want somewhere around £80 million for their star man. If Manchester City want to sign him they are likely to face stiff competition from Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid.
























]\/


+

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Miralem Pjanic Julian Weigl EPL Transfer News Manchester City Transfer News
Sarthak Singh
ANALYST
Reports: Manchester United expected to sign 2 more...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Real Madrid want £150...
RELATED STORY
5 costly mistakes by Manchester United since Sir Alex...
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United Transfers that could still happen...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid want Manchester United target
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
5 World-class but ineffective signings for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United should target instead of...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's top five transfer targets this summer 
RELATED STORY
5 big name transfers that can still happen before the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us