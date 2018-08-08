4 Midfielders that Manchester City should target before the transfer window closes

Sarthak Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.34K // 08 Aug 2018, 00:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City want one more player before the transfer window ends

Manchester City are currently the dominant force of English football, as they seem likely to retain the Premier League trophy, and could become the first side since Manchester United (in 2009) to win back-to-back titles.

Such claims are not far-sighted as the Citizens brushed aside a new look Chelsea side under the stewardship of Maurizio Sarri on Sunday. The sky blues notched up a comfortable 2-0 victory over last year's FA Cup winners in the curtain raiser.

Also Read: 5 talking points from Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Manchester City

Many believe that under Pep Guardiola's leadership, the blue half of Manchester can not only defend the Premier League but they can also challenge for the Champions League title as well.

There are two key reasons for all the successes City are enjoying; first of all Pep Guardiola's tactics and second, the kind of money they have splashed in the transfer market. In the current Manchester City roaster, they have two players competing for every spot in the lineup.

The holding midfield position is the only exception as Fernandinho continues to prove his doubters wrong and put in great performances game after game.

However, the Brazilian isn't getting any younger and at 33-years of age, Pep Guardiola has already started looking at younger options. As we all know Jorginho was Pep's preferred target but Chelsea's last-minute intervention meant that the player now plies his trade in London.

Therefore, this list consists of some of the alternatives to Jorginho who can replace Fernandino in future:

#4 Miralem Pjanic (Juventus)

Pjanic style of play should help him in settling down at the Etihad.

Miralem Pjanic is a Bosnian international who joined Juventus in the summer of 2016, and since then has performed exceptionally well under Massimiliano Allegri. After some astonishing performances in Turin, Pjanic is rightly considered as one of the best midfielders in the world.

The former Lyon midfielder is well known for his passing game and has an ability to read the game quicker than most players which helps him contribute defensively as well.

Playing the role of a deep-lying playmaker at Juventus, Pjanic can unlock defences with a wide range of passing. At Manchester City, his role could be similar to that of Fernandinho as his tactical awareness should help him in settling into Pep Guardiola's style of play.

The Bianconeri want somewhere around £80 million for their star man. If Manchester City want to sign him they are likely to face stiff competition from Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

]\/

+

1 / 4 NEXT