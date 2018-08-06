FA Community Shield 2018: 5 talking points on Chelsea's performance

Deepanshu Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 5.30K // 06 Aug 2018, 02:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield

Manchester City kicked off the new season by beating Chelsea 2-0, courtesy of a brace by Sergio Aguero in the FA Community Shield on Sunday. The Argentinian marked his 200th and 201st strike for Manchester City which ensured Maurizio Sarri losing out on his first chance at silverware in his Chelsea career.

Chelsea, over the course of the match, looked like a side consisting of players who were looking to find their feet in a new system, different from the past two seasons under Antonio Conte.

Manchester City, on the other hand, were looking to build on a hugely successful last season. They were comfortable on the ball, hardly allowed the opposition to gain the upper hand and overall were easily the better side.

The difference between points of the two sides last season was 30 and even on the pitch it looked quite apparent.

Maurizio Sarri has his work cut out in order to close the gulf in quality between the two sides as he oversees a season of transition to a new style of football.

The Community Shield loss highlights some of the issues which might plague Chelsea as the season progresses, some of them include- Transfer market, the late arrival of Sarri, deadwood in current roster and so on. The following article features five key takeaways from Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Manchester City...

#1 Chelsea's Midfield Woes

Drinkwater may struggle to fit into the system at Chelsea

In his pre-match press conference, Maurizio Sarri talked about Chelsea needing one more signing in this transfer window.

The signing could very well be a midfielder who can complement Sarri's style. During his time at Napoli, Sarri fielded a midfield three of Allan, Jorginho and Marek Hamsik.

While Jorginho has joined his boss from Napoli this season, Kante potentially a lock in Allan's role, it is the Hamsik role which needs addressing.

It can be argued that Sarri had adapted to the limited roster he had at Napoli and that Chelsea's squad is quite different in terms of quality but the broader trend so far looks like Chelsea need a midfielder who can act as an advanced playmaker to link up with the front three.

The issue was also highlighted in post-match remarks of Chelsea's 1-0 win over Internazionale in International Champions cup, Sarri talked about Chelsea needing to be "faster" in their passing.

Ross Barkley, a January signing from Everton last season struggled to find a place under Antonio Conte after a long layoff due to injury.

This pre-season however, he has seen regular playing time under Sarri and has occupied the advanced playmaker role in the side. The 24-year-old looks physically sharp and can certainly contribute to Chelsea's cause this season.

However, his end product has left a lot to be desired and whether he is the answer to Sarri's midfield remains to be seen.

Another option within the squad who can challenge Barkley for the role is Chelsea academy graduate Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The 22-year-old had a great first season of regular first-team football at Crystal Palace last season despite losing out on a chunk of playing time due to injury.

He was also selected in the world cup squad and impressed in his limited opportunities. He looks ready to contribute to Chelsea's first team this season.

The lanky midfielder has all the necessary attributes that the manager needs in his midfield- Technically excellent, good vision, physically imposing and can also ghost past players with ease due to his close control and dribbling ability.

Chelsea fans hope he wins Sarri's faith and the current midfield paradox can be easily sorted without venturing into the unpredictable transfer market.

Danny Drinkwater and Tiémoué Bakayoko are linked with a move away from Chelsea as they struggle to fit in the new playing style and would look to get game time elsewhere.

Fabregas is not getting younger and it is difficult to see him as a regular starter. The Spaniard however, is certain to stay this season as a valuable squad member.

Latest rumored targets include Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) and Matias Vecino (Inter Milan).

1 / 5 NEXT