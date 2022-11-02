4 Most in-form Premier League attackers (October 2022)

The 2022-23 Premier League campaign has been exquisite and there has been no shortage of mouth-watering action so far.

Numerous players have staked their claim as some of the top talent the Premier League has to offer. There have been some expected stars as well as surprise sleepers this season. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is busy running away with the Premier League Golden Boot, having been far from disappointing thus far.

We've seen a number of players rack up assists this campaign, but for this feature, we're looking at some of the most in-form attackers. So, without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest - Premier League 2022-23

The Englishman has been composed in attack and his presence has been fruitful for Newcastle United so far.

Wilson has netted six goals and has registered two assists in nine league appearances this season. Furthermore, four out of the six goals that he has scored was netted in the month of October 2022.

The 30-year-old is the second-highest English player with the best conversion rate in the Premier League since last season.

NUFC HQ @NUFC_HQ



If he’s fit, Best conversion rate in the Premier League since last season.If he’s fit, @CallumWilson deserves to go to the World Cup! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Best conversion rate in the Premier League since last season. If he’s fit, @CallumWilson deserves to go to the World Cup! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/G35v2tUxq0

Given his impressive resurgence in attack for Newcastle so far, he stands a great chance of being included in England's squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. It will be interesting to see if Gareth Southgate selects him ahead of other strikers like Ollie Watkins and Tammy Abraham.

Leeds United v Fulham FC - 2022-23 season

The Serbian international has been one of the brains behind Fulham's recent resurgence in the league this season. He is arguably one of the best-performing attackers in the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

Mitrovic has netted nine goals in 12 league appearances this season. Furthermore, three out of his nine goals registered were netted in the month of October, which were also in his last four league games.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL GOAL!! Leeds 1-1 Fulham



Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored his ninth Premier League goal of the season to equalise for the visitors 🤝 GOAL!! Leeds 1-1 FulhamAleksandar Mitrovic has scored his ninth Premier League goal of the season to equalise for the visitors 🤝 https://t.co/NbpneIuMTK

The 28-year-old is the second player with the most shots registered per game this season.

Stats24 @_Stats24



4,3 - Erling Haaland (Man City)

4,2 - Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

4,0 - Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

3,8 - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane (Tottenham)

3,3 - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) Players with the most shots per game in the Premier League 2022/234,3 -Erling Haaland (Man City)4,2 -Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)4,0 -Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)3,8 - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane (Tottenham)3,3 -Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) Players with the most shots per game in the Premier League 2022/23 👏4,3 - 🇳🇴 Erling Haaland (Man City)4,2 - 🇷🇸 Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 4,0 - 🇺🇾 Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)3,8 - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane (Tottenham)3,3 - 🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) https://t.co/mQ4cieYtHj

Mitrovic remains a key player in attack for Fulham and his presence will be vital for Serbia in the upcoming World Cup.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League

The Norwegian has been brilliant in attack and his presence has been beneficial for Manchester City so far.

Haaland has netted 17 goals and has registered three assists in 11 league appearances so far. Furthermore, six out of his 17 goals registered were netted in October.

MO-DIOP 221🇸🇳🦁 @momidiop1

ERLING HALLAND. 11 PL GAMES IN 17 GOALSERLING HALLAND. 11 PL GAMES IN 17 GOALS ERLING HALLAND.🔥💙 https://t.co/yiWlfbTotE

The 22-year-old has the highest goal and assist combination in the league so far this season and he remains a crucial player in attack for Pep Guardiola.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Most combined goals and assist in the Premier League this season:



🥇 - Erling Haaland - 20

🥈 - Kevin de Bruyne - 12

🥉 - Harry Kane - 11



Only 8 behind Haaland. 🙃 Most combined goals and assist in the Premier League this season:🥇 - Erling Haaland - 20 🥈 - Kevin de Bruyne - 12🥉 - Harry Kane - 11Only 8 behind Haaland. 🙃 https://t.co/pFnT0HyWUR

Haaland's presence in the upcoming World Cup competition will be greatly missed as Norway failed to secure qualification.

#1 Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United)

Liverpool FC v Newcastle United - Premier League 2022-23

The Paraguay international is arguably the most in-form Premier League player at the moment and his consistency in attack has been outstanding.

Almiron has netted seven goals in 13 league appearances so far. Furthermore, six out of his seven league goals were netted in October 2022.

B/R Football @brfootball



Miguel Almirón is one of the most in-form players in the Premier League right now Six goals in his last six games.Miguel Almirón is one of the most in-form players in the Premier League right now Six goals in his last six games.Miguel Almirón is one of the most in-form players in the Premier League right now 📈 https://t.co/efBp4LNsC9

The 28-year-old is in fine form and his decent display makes him one of the strongest contenders for the Premier League player of the month for October 2022.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto



🗓️Feb 2019-Sept 2022

117 games

10 goals



🗓️October 2022

6 games

6 goals



#NEWAVL Miguel Almiron's Premier League career:🗓️Feb 2019-Sept 2022117 games10 goals🗓️October 20226 games6 goals Miguel Almiron's Premier League career:🗓️Feb 2019-Sept 2022117 games10 goals🗓️October 20226 games6 goals🔥#NEWAVL https://t.co/ySha2019fP

Almiron remains a key player in attack for Eddie Howe and it will be fascinating to see if he remains consistent.

Poll : 0 votes