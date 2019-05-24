4 new signings that would make Real Madrid unstoppable next season

Mbappe seems unconvinced at PSG

Given the woeful underperformance of Real Madrid during the course of the 2018/2019 season, it comes as no major surprise that a wholesome clear-out of the squad is expected in the summer.

The status of the Spanish giants as one of the biggest clubs in the world means that fans of Los Blancos are more attuned to seeing their darling team contest for major honors, but in a major departure from the norm, the club struggled massively, posting numerous unwanted records and ending the season on a low.

The club has been linked with a host of marquee names, as Zinedine Zidane embarks on a rebuilding phase which would blend the new signings with those who survive the mass exodus.

Real Madrid would be looking to reclaim their status as the top club in the world, with the mission to dethrone Barcelona as league champions being of primary importance. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at four new arrivals that could make Real Madrid unstoppable next season.

#4 Eder Militao

EderMilitao is on his way to Real Madrid

Eder Militao is a 21-year-old defender whose arrival at Real Madrid from Porto is imminent, having completed a six-year €50m transfer in March of 2019.

Despite having just one season of European experience under his belt, the former Sao Paolo man had seemingly done enough to convince the Real hierarchy of his suitability to their plans moving forward.

The Brazilian international is primarily a center-back and is expected to provide competition for Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane at the heart of defense, but his versatility also means he can be deployed at right-back or as a defensive midfielder.

Militao possesses excellent crossing abilities and wonderful technique on the ball, while his tenacity and imposing physique means he is a physical presence in both boxes and he could potentially add defensive solidity to a Real Madrid backline which did little to inspire confidence over the course of the just concluded season.

