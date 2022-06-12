4 Players who flopped while on loan at Chelsea

Chelsea have broken the bank on several occasions to secure some big-money deals, with some transfers even being world-record fees.

They signed Fernando Torres for £50 million from Liverpool in January 2011. They also signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for £72 million, which remains the highest sum paid for a goalkeeper.

The Blues are known to be very active in the loan market as well. They have an infamous 'loan army' that features a number of players from their academy on loan at other clubs. However, they also have many loan players on their books.

One of the most notable names on loan at Chelsea in recent years is Mateo Kovacic. The Croatian initially joined the Blues from Real Madrid in 2018 on loan before signing a permanent deal the following season.

However, not all loan deals have been successful at Chelsea. This article will look at some loan transfers that didn't work out at Stamford Bridge.

#4 Alexandre Rodrigues da Silva (Pato)

Pato scored one goal during his loan spell with the Blues

Most Blues fans will still probably remember the transfer of Brazilian striker Alexandre Pato, who joined in 2016, on loan from Brazilian club Corinthians.

The Brazilian striker joined Chelsea on a six-month loan spell with the Blues, reportedly, covering his £30,000 weekly wages at the time.

While the optimism around Pato was high upon his arrival, the Brazilian failed to leave up to the expectations on his shoulders in West London.

Pato failed to make an impact under former Blues manager Guus Hiddink as he found game time hard to come by at Stamford Bridge.

Absolute Chelsea



"I still didn't get it. I thought that Chelsea would loan me for six months and then I'd sign for three years. I didn't realise that they could say no after the loan. Had I known? I would have gone elsewhere."



Alexandre Pato on #Chelsea move:"I still didn't get it. I thought that Chelsea would loan me for six months and then I'd sign for three years. I didn't realise that they could say no after the loan. Had I known? I would have gone elsewhere."

His loan spell at Chelsea was relatively unsuccessful, as Pato tasted only 131 minutes of football action with the Blues. He went on to make a combined total of two appearances.

His major highlight with the Blues came during a 4-0 home win against Aston Villa as he scored from the penalty spot.

#3 Radamel Falcao

Falcao struggled to make an impact at Chelsea

The Colombian striker eventually got the opportunity to join Chelsea after several years of being linked with the Blues since his time with Atletico Madrid.

After a disastrous loan spell with Manchester United, the Blues offered another opportunity to Radamel Falcao in the Premier League. They signed him on loan from AS Monaco in 2015.

It was widely reported that Falcao's season-long loan spell with Chelsea during the 2015-2016 campaign was free. The Blues also had the option to sign the striker permanently, as seen in EuroSport.

Falcao, however, failed to live up to the huge expectations on his shoulders at the London club, as his loan spell was also relatively unsuccessful.

The only major highlight that he had during his time in West London, was his 78th-minute equalizer against Crystal Palace. Falcao headed home a delightful cross from Pedro Rodriquez to secure a point for the Blues.

August 29, 2015: Radamel Falcao scored his only Chelsea goal...

The Colombian managed to secure 362 minutes under his belt, making a combined total of 12 appearances across all competitions. He scored one goal, which came against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

#2 Gonzalo Higuain

Higuain spent six months at West London

Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain joined Chelsea in January 2019 under Italian manager Maurizio Sarri, on a six-month loan from Serie A club Juventus.

Despite being given a handful of opportunities to prove himself in a blue shirt, Higuain struggled to find his goal scoring touch in England.

Prior to his move to Chelsea, expectations were high that Higuain would be able to rediscover his form under his former club manager Sarri.

GOAL



Chelsea will NOT extend Gonzalo Higuain's loan beyond this season and will send him back to Juventus, reports the Daily Mail

Recall that Higuain equalled a 87-year record in Serie A, which was held by Gino Rossetti for the most goals scored in one season. He scored 36 goals for Napoli in the 2015-2016 season under Sarri.

However, he couldn't pull the same numbers during his six-month loan spell at Stamford Bridge. Higuain was able to register just five goals in 18 appearances across all competitions.

#1 Saul Niguez

Saul made his debut for Chelsea against Aston Villa

The Spaniard joined the Blues on a season-long loan spell from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid during the summer of 2021.

It was expected that the 27-year-old star would provide adequate competition to the likes of Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic in midfield.

However, that wasn't the case for Saul as he struggled to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League. He also found game time difficult under Thomas Tuchel.

The Spaniard had a disastrous debut game for Chelsea against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge as he was subbed off after 45 minutes.

London Is Blue Podcast



Saúl played a total of 1,216 minutes in all comps. Ben Chilwell & Ross Barkley are the only outfield players in the first team to have played fewer minutes.



Saúl Ñiguez returns to Atletico Madrid, concluding his loan spell at Chelsea. Saúl played a total of 1,216 minutes in all comps. Ben Chilwell & Ross Barkley are the only outfield players in the first team to have played fewer minutes.

Saul's loan spell was relatively unsuccessful as he enjoyed just 929 minutes across all competitions. He managed to make 20 appearances and scored one goal, which came in the FA Cup against Luton Town.

