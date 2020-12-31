Juventus are braced for a busy month with the January transfer window opening tomorrow. The Bianconeri, like a lot of other clubs, have been hit massively by the Covid-19 pandemic in a financial sense. Without sufficient funds at their disposal, Juventus had to be smart about their deals in the summer transfer window.

They signed players like Chiesa on initial loan deals with an obligation to buy later on. Now Juventus are preparing for another busy transfer window. Andrea Pirlo had inherited an ageing unit of players and still has a lot of work to do in order to revitalize his squad.

They have a fair number mof players on the fringes and they could all be set to depart over the course of the next four weeks. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could leave Juventus in the January transfer window.

4 players who could leave Juventus in the January transfer window

#4 Manolo Portanova

20-year-old Manolo Portanova rose through the ranks at the Lazio youth teams and secured a switch to Juventus in 2017. He has been used rather sparingly and has made 26 appearances for the Juventus u-23 side.

He has struggled to make an impact for the senior side and has made just two appearances for Juventus in the Serie A this term. Portanova is 20-years-old and he desperately needs more playing time in his formative years if he is to live up to the promise.

Portanova is reportedly open to a loan move and has been offered to Genoa in exchange for young Nicolo Rovella. 20-year-olds should be getting plenty of minutes out there on the pitch and Portanova is almost certain to secure a loan move this January as it's clear that we won't see much of him if he remains in Turin.

Noises coming from Serie A and B for Gianluca #Frabotta and Manolo #Portanova, yes to the transfer in January if possible for the second part of the season. For now #Juventus will listen and evaluate the best growth path for each of these talents. [@GiovaAlbanese] — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) December 30, 2020

#3 Sami Khedira

Sami Khedira should have ideally left Juventus last summer. The club was looking to offload some of the senior players and wanted to mutually agree to a contract termination with the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira. The former left and joined Inter Miami.

However, Khedira decided to stay put at Juventus and hoped to win back a place in the team. Things haven't, however, worked out as he would have liked and he hasn't featured even once this season. Khedira is almost certain to leave the club in January and Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants to bring him to Everton.

One of the issues that Juventus will have to resolve in January is that of Sami Khedira. The midfielder agreed to leave thi January. Everton are interested but no agreements yet. Most concrete offer is from Stuttgart and MLS could also be his destination. [CDS] #juvelive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) December 29, 2020