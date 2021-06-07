4 players who could make Barcelona's attack unstoppable

The departure of Luis Suarez left a big hole in Barcelona's attack last season. As part of plans to cover that hole, Blaugrana managed to sign Sergio Aguero as a free agent this summer. While the capture of the Argentine isn't bad by any standard, there's no denying that the club needs further upgrades in attack.

Rumours linked Neymar with a return to the Catalan capital a few weeks ago but the speculation was quickly buried. The Brazilian announced that he has signed a contract extension with Paris Saint Germain. As a result, Barca must look elsewhere for reinforcement options this summer.

With a very tight budget given the financial situation of the club right now, it might be impossible to spend heavily on any signing. However, that doesn't imply that they won't find some affordable yet excellent names to bolster their attacking options ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Without further ado, let's quickly take a look at four players who have what it takes to make Barcelona's attack ahead of next season.

#4 Donyell Malen

The Dutchman was a big revelation in the Eredivisie last term

PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen is a relatively unknown name to fans who rarely watch games outside the top 5 leagues of Europe. The former Arsenal youth team striker is one of the players who could improve Barcelona's exploits in front of goal.

A graduate of Ajax's youth academy, the Dutchman is well aware of Barcelona's possession-based approach to the game. This is an indication that he would fit in at Camp Nou as Barca and Ajax share a lot in common with regards to their footballing philosophies.

Malen is a huge prospect already developing into a world-class striker. Countryman Ronald Koeman is in charge of affairs at Barcelona and that could work in the favour of both parties. The tactician would help the 22-year-old discover himself and reach his full potential while building another generation of Dutch superstars at the club.

The attacker proved his worth at PSV in the last campaign with a return of 27 goals and 10 assists across all competitions. At just 22 years old, this is one of the players Barcelona should be looking to build their future on.

