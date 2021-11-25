4 players who have scored in their first 5 UEFA Champions League games

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League is approaching its business end. Most top teams have sealed their berths in the Round of 16, but a few others have missed the bus, or are on the cusp of doing so.

Nevertheless, the fifth matchday of the competition this week produced a plethora of impressive team and individual performances. Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a fifth game running as Manchester United commenced their post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era with a 2-0 win at Villarreal. In the process, they qualified for the Champions League knockouts despite an indifferent domestic campaign.

The likes of Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah were also on target during the matchday. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and Neymar drew blanks as PSG lost 2-1 at Manchester City to cede top spot in the group.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Inter, Manchester City, Paris, Real Madrid & Sporting CP secure last-16 spots 👏



🤔 Who impressed you most?



#UCL ⏰ RESULTS ⏰Inter, Manchester City, Paris, Real Madrid & Sporting CP secure last-16 spots 👏🤔 Who impressed you most? ⏰ RESULTS ⏰Inter, Manchester City, Paris, Real Madrid & Sporting CP secure last-16 spots 👏🤔 Who impressed you most?#UCL

However, an unheralded player continued his fine start to life in the Champions League. In the process, he joined an exclusive group by scoring on Matchday 5. On that note, here's a look at the only four players to have scored in their first five games in the UEFA Champions League:

#1 Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) - 1995

Alessandro Del Piero made a memorable Champions League debut.

Alessandro Del Piero had a Champions League debut to remember, way back in 1995. The then 21-year-old announced his arrival on the big stage with a superb strike in Juventus' 3-1 win in their 1995-96 season opener.

The 2006 FIFA World Cup winner also bagged two assists in the game, capping off a memorable all-round performance.

Del Piero then proceeded to score in each of his next four games in the competition.

That made the Italian striker the first player in Champions League history to score in their first five games in the competition. That feat would not be emulated for almost two decades.

He also scored in the quarter-final second leg at Real Madrid as the Bianconeri went on to win their only title till date in the Champions League. Del Piero ended his career in the competition with 42 goals and 21 assists in 89 games, all for Juventus.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra