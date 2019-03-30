4 Possible signings for Atletico Madrid this summer

Will Andrea Belotti be the next player to make the switch to Atletico?

Atletico Madrid have come on leaps and bounds in recent seasons through a mixture of strong recruitment and huge improvements in chemistry between the players, something which can be credited to the way Diego Simeone organises his team.

Atletico are currently second in LaLiga, two points ahead of Real Madrid. They're unlikely to catch up to Barcelona, who are now ten points ahead and easing towards retaining the league title, but they can be proud of the fact that they're properly competing at the top of the table at last.

Without any further ado, here are four players that Atletico could sign in the summer to bolster their squad for the next campaign.

#4 Hector Herrera (FC Porto)

FC Porto v Newcastle - Pre-Season Friendly

Hector Herrera is a 28-year-old central midfielder who currently plays for FC Porto in Liga NOS. He has also featured for Mexico's national team a total of 70 times since first making his debut in October 2012.

Herrera is by far the most experienced player on this list, having played in Mexico for much of his career before his move to Portugal in the summer of 2013 for a fee close to £10m. He is currently the captain of Porto.

What Herrera could bring to the Atletico Madrid midfield is an air of stability and level-headedness, which Atletico have appeared to lack in recent months. Most of their squad is quite young, so the experience is still being gained; however, for someone like Herrera, who's already done it all, to join the squad would make a world of difference.

Herrera's market value is estimated at around £20m, though for Atletico to buy him, it might be more realistic to expect a fee of around £25m.

