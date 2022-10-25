4 Premier League players who have redeemed themselves this season 

The Premier League 2022-23 campaign has been immense so far and the league is gradually getting to its midway point.

Arsenal are the current league leaders, registering 28 points from 11 games. Defending champions Manchester City, who are second in the standings, are two points behind the league leaders. Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United complete the top four spots.

At the bottom of the table, Leeds United are in 18th position. The 19th and 20th positions are occupied by Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest respectively.

While many new signings and old stars have performed well this season, several players have redeemed themselves.

As such, this article will look at four Premier League players who have redeemed their careers this season.

#4 Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)

Brentford FC v Chelsea FC - 2022-23

Graham Potter's appointment as manager was a big boost for Kepa Arrizabalaga as he's now preferred to Edouard Mendy as Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper.

In the 2021-22 season, Kepa made only four league appearances and kept two clean sheets. The Spaniard has kept three clean sheets in five league appearances this season.

Casemiro's dying minute goal in Chelsea's draw against Manchester United on October 22 was the first time that Kepa conceded after 10 hours of play.

The 28-year-old remains a key player for Chelsea this season, which hasn't always been the case since he joined the Blues from Athletic Club for £72 million. Kepa is still the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

#3 Alex Iwobi (Everton)

Everton FC v Crystal Palace - 2022-23

The Nigeria international is arguably one of the best performing midfielders in the league this season.

Alex Iwobi netted two goals and registered two assists in 28 league appearances in the 2021-22 season. However, the 26-year-old has netted one goal and has registered five assists in 12 Premier League appearances this season.

Squawka @Squawka Three players have provided 5+ assists in the Premier League this season:



◎ 9 - Kevin De Bruyne

◎ 5 - Bernardo Silva

◉ 5 - Alex Iwobi



Keeping company with the City boys. 🦅 Three players have provided 5+ assists in the Premier League this season:◎ 9 - Kevin De Bruyne◎ 5 - Bernardo Silva◉ 5 - Alex IwobiKeeping company with the City boys. 🦅 https://t.co/5x8kD5JnJu

Only Kevin de Bruyne has more assists than Iwobi in the league this season and it will be fascinating to see if he can maintain his consistency.

LJ @LJ_bets Only Kevin De Bruyne (9) has more assists in the Premier League this season that Alex Iwobi (5) 🦅 Only Kevin De Bruyne (9) has more assists in the Premier League this season that Alex Iwobi (5) 🦅🇳🇬 https://t.co/TAvgnLvpVU

#2 Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United)

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Premier League

The Paraguayan forward has been clinical in attack for Newcastle United this season as they sit fourth in the league table.

In the 2021-22 Premier League season, Miguel Almiron netted only one goal in 30 league appearances. However, the 28-year-old has netted six goals in 12 league appearances this season.

The Chronicle @ChronicleNUFC Miguel Almirón appreciation post



Playing like him 𝗶𝘀 the benchmark this season



#NUFC Miguel Almirón appreciation postPlaying like him 𝗶𝘀 the benchmark this season 🇵🇾 Miguel Almirón appreciation post👊 Playing like him 𝗶𝘀 the benchmark this season#NUFC https://t.co/VIc1pVGItz

Only Erling Haaland of Manchester City have netted more Premier League goals than Almiron in the month of October 2022.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



What a turnaround Only Erling Haaland has more Premier League goals than Miguel Almiron this monthWhat a turnaround Only Erling Haaland has more Premier League goals than Miguel Almiron this month 👀What a turnaround 👏 https://t.co/YaQffBpYOv

Almiron remains a key player in attack for Eddie Howe as they look to push for European spots this season.

#1 Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)

Leeds United v Arsenal FC - 2022-23

The Swiss midfielder has been arguably one of Arsenal's stand-out players this season and his performances have been immense.

In the 2021-22 Premier League season, Granit Xhaka netted one goal and registered two assists in 27 appearances. The 30-year-old has netted three goals and has registered three assists in 11 league appearances this season.

Xhaka has netted more league goals this season than he has netted in his previous three seasons in the Premier League.

However, his redemption is not limited to goal contributions. Xhaka was close to leaving the club when Mikel Arteta was appointed manager in 2019 and had a tense relationship with fans. However, he has become of the most important players at the club.

B/R Football @brfootball



He had three league goals the previous three seasons combined Granit Xhaka scores his third Premier League goal of the season.He had three league goals the previous three seasons combined Granit Xhaka scores his third Premier League goal of the season. He had three league goals the previous three seasons combined 😤 https://t.co/gGyPswwODy

Poll : 0 votes