4 reasons why Lionel Messi should join PSG

Lionel Messi and Barcelona are parting ways, with PSG rumored to be his next destination. We've heard that before, but this time it sounds real. After failing to receive support from La Liga in their quest to offer Lionel Messi a new contract, it feels as if Barcelona are resigned to throwing in the towel now.

The announcement came on Thursday night, when Barcelona stated the agreement with Lionel Messi would not materialize due to the financial regulations imposed by La Liga. Ever since the news surfaced, the entire world has been eager to know where Lionel Messi will be heading for his next assignment at club level.

PSG have already renewed contacts with Lionel Messi

There is no denying the fact that PSG have been admirers of Lionel Messi for a long time. Just after Barcelona confirmed their inability to retain the services of the mercurial forward, PSG wasted no time in approaching Lionel Messi.

Paris Saint-Germain started new contacts to ask about Leo Messi situation yesterday, right after La Liga blocked new contract agreement with Barça 🔴🇦🇷 #PSG



Messi will take his time to see what happens. He turned down PSG and City approaches months ago, as he only wanted Barça. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2021

Understandably, PSG firmly believe that luring Lionel Messi to Paris could put an end to their wait to lift the coveted Champions League trophy. Add that to their financial muscle and you would think an association between PSG and Lionel Messi is a matter of when rather than if.

As such, the Parisians are certainly among the favorites in what could turn out to be a hotly-contested race for Messi's signature. With talks expected to gather pace in the coming days, here are four reasons why Lionel Messi should make PSG his next destination.

#4 Messi will feel at home with Argentine link at PSG

Pochettino has several fellow Argentine players at PSG

Nothing feels like home, but certain places or people come close to it. In addition to head coach Mauricio Pochettino, there are three other key first-team players from Argentina at PSG. The likes of Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes share a close relationship with Lionel Messi and will be more than willing to do their bit to lure their fellow countryman to the Parc des Princes.

Due to the presence of a strong Argentine core, Messi can settle down to the new environment and focus on his football straightaway. Having won the Copa America last month for Argentina alongside Di Maria and Paredes, there is already an understanding and togetherness between them.

Although Lionel Messi has not always gotten along with the other Argentine Mauro Icardi due to personal reasons, that factor is not expected to entirely cloud his judgment when it comes to joining the project at PSG. It could just be a mere detail and PSG may even be willing to cut their losses with Icardi to sign Lionel Messi.

#3 PSG will stop at nothing in chase for Champions League

PSG have assembled a solid team to chase the Champions League title

Both PSG and Lionel Messi have been kind of left humiliated in their quest to win the Champions League in recent seasons. As such, the hunger and ambition to get their hands on the biggest prize in European club football is more than ever for both parties.

In their attempt to try and go the distance in the Champions League, PSG have recruited some excellent players this summer. Previous Champions League winners Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum have linked up with PSG on free transfers, while the club have also splurged on the signing of Achraf Hakimi from Inter.

Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Gianluigi Donnarumma has joined the club.



The Italian goalkeeper has signed a five-year contract until 30 June 2026.#WelcomeGigiohttps://t.co/CbvJfjJyGV — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 14, 2021

Additionally, the recruitment of Gianluigi Donnarumma on another free transfer has helped PSG assemble a star-studded ensemble cast for the upcoming season.

If Messi decides to move to Paris in the coming days, it will be considered the final piece in the puzzle. It's the kind of signing that could put an end to their long wait for the holy grail.

Having consistently been involved in the final stages of the Champions League over the last two seasons, and considering how they have bolstered their ranks, PSG ranks high up the list of potential destinations where Messi can shine.

Also read: 5 former rivals who could become teammates with Lionel Messi after Barcelona exit

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith