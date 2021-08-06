5 former rivals who could become teammates with Lionel Messi after Barcelona exit

Lionel Messi and Barcelona sent shockwaves through the entire footballing ecosystem with their announcement on Thursday. In an official statement, Barcelona confirmed their inability to offer a new contract to keep Lionel Messi at the club owing to the financial regulations framed by La Liga.

The Catalan club stressed they were in agreement with Lionel Messi over the terms of the new contract and expressed disappointment in not seeing it materialize. Since the news broke, talks surrounding Messi's next destination have become rife on the internet.

LATEST NEWS | Leo #Messi will not continue with FC Barcelona — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 5, 2021

Considering the possibility of snapping up the legendary Argentine forward on a free transfer, several clubs are expected to be involved in the race to land him. As such, Lionel Messi is expected to be spoilt for choices when it comes to making a decision about where his future lies.

Lionel Messi could play alongside some of his old rivals after leaving Barcelona

Many clubs are being touted as the next possible destination for Messi following his Barcelona exit. If he intends to join any of these clubs, Lionel Messi is bound to become teammates with some of the fiercest rivals of his career.

On this list, we take a closer look at five such players who were direct rivals to Lionel Messi in the past but could end up being teammates with him next season.

#5 Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

Messi and Varane locking horns in the El Clasico

Raphael Varane has yet to be officially unveiled as a Manchester United player, but imagine the Red Devils announcing a deal for Lionel Messi in the same transfer window.

It might sound unreal, but stranger things have happened in football. There is no denying the fact that Lionel Messi is easily the most sought-after player in the world, especially after leaving Barcelona. What should come as no surprise is also the fact that Premier League clubs are in a relatively better financial situation at the moment.

Barcelona can’t afford to keep Lionel Messi and stay within Spanish football financial boundaries. This highlights the huge gap between English clubs and PSG.



Only a few clubs could sign him… PSG, Chelsea, Man City and at a push, maybe Man Utd. Incredible story. pic.twitter.com/XH1hfHegSy — Kevin Palmer 💙 (@RealKevinPalmer) August 5, 2021

Although Manchester United have spent heavily on the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Varane, the club are still one of the wealthiest and most marketable sides in the world. Considering how their fierce rivals Manchester City have also been linked with Lionel Messi, it would be nothing short of an icing on the cake if they could swoop in for the former Barcelona man.

If the deal does go through, Lionel Messi, along with Varane, could be the final piece of the puzzle that catapults Manchester United to their glory days not just in England, but in Europe too. This would have made absolutely no sense a few months back, but it does now and that's how quickly things can change in football.

#4 Thiago Silva (Chelsea, Brazil)

Silva and Messi locked in battle

It is safe to say the world might not experience anything like 'La Remontada' ever again. After enduring a 4-0 loss in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash, Barcelona produced a comeback for the ages to trump Paris Saint-Germain 6-5 on aggregate.

Lionel Messi and Thiago Silva were at the heart of it all, locked in a battle to try and gain the upper hand for Barcelona and PSG respectively. Ultimately, Messi went on to celebrate what would've been one of the best ever moments of his career, while Silva resorted to lifting his teammates from a chastening experience at the hands of Barcelona.

Since the events of that night in 2017, both Silva and Messi have endured Copa America heartbreak at the hands of each other. In 2019, Silva was part of the Brazil team that emerged victorious over Argentina in the semi-final during their run to the Copa America title. However, Messi more than made amends with his success in the 2021 edition of the tournament, wherein Argentina lifted the prestigious continental trophy.

If Chelsea are eyeing launching a potential swoop to bring Messi to Stamford Bridge, Silva could end up being on the same side for a change. The Blues were close to signing Lionel Messi in the past and could be tempted to throw their name in the hat for his signature this summer.

