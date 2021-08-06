4 reasons why Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona can cement his legacy as the GOAT

Barcelona's announcement that Lionel Messi is no longer a player at the club has shocked the football world.

Arguably the greatest player of all time is now a free agent, and can sign for any club of his choice. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are leading the line, as expected, and there have been rumors that Paris Saint-Germain have already begun negotiations with Messi's camp.

The gravity of the situation is yet to sink in, and Barcelona fans have understandably expressed their disappointment. Messi is Barcelona's greatest ever and seeing him play for a different club will be a surreal experience.

We look at 4 reasons why Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona could cement his legacy as the GOAT.

#4 Lionel Messi could win the Ballon d'Or with a different team

Lionel Messi has won six Ballon d'Or awards so far in what has been an incredible footballing career, and all these awards have come during his time with Barcelona.

Criticism has often been aimed at Messi for not challenging himself in different leagues. Now that the 34-year old has a chance to do that, it would not be surprising to see Messi win another Ballon d'Or with another club. In fact, he is the current favorite to win the award this year.

Lionel Messi was the first player in history to win the Ballon d'Or four times in a row:



🏆 2009

🏆 2010

🏆 2011

🏆 2012



The only player to win it six times in the awards history. pic.twitter.com/c3t4FkHFmn — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 5, 2021

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual award in football, and Lionel Messi is the player who has won it the most. Winning the award as a Manchester City or a Paris Saint-Germain player will surely be a good way of cementing his legacy.

#3 Top goalscorer in a different league

Lionel Messi is La Liga's greatest ever player. The Argentina international has scored the most goals in the league's history and his position as a legend of the Spanish top-flight is secured.

Messi's arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, has finished as the top-goalscorer in the English, Spanish and Italian leagues at least once. If Messi does join Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City, there is a high chance that the superstar could be the top goalscorer in Ligue 1 or the Premier League next season.

😢 Lionel Messi at @FCBarcelona...



🏆x10 La Liga

🏆x7 Copa del Rey

🏆x4 Champions League

🏆x3 Club World Cup



🥇x20 Top Scorers

🥇x6 Ballon d'Or

🥇x3 UEFA POTY

🥇x1 Fifa Men's POTY



🏟 778 Games

⚽️ 672 Goals

🅰️ 305 Assists



🐐 End of an era. pic.twitter.com/1U0Hng5hML — SPORF (@Sporf) August 5, 2021

There is no denying Lionel Messi's greatness. However, the Premier League is regarded as the toughest league in the world, and if the forward could replicate his La Liga goalscoring prowess in England, the GOAT debate could become one-sided.

