4 Reasons why Antoine Griezmann could struggle at Barcelona this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 931 // 10 Oct 2019, 11:21 IST

Antoine Griezmann has given himself a new challenge at Barcelona.

The summer transfer window produced a lot of high-profile moves. One of them saw former Atletico Madrid hitman, Antoine Griezmann quit the Wanda Metropolitano to sign a deal with La Liga champions, FC Barcelona.

The attacker flirted with a move to Camp Nou last year only to end up delivering a public snub to the Blaugrana. However, in a shocking turn of events this summer, he finally decided it was time to swap Atletico Madrid in favour of Barcelona.

After arriving for a mammoth €120 million fee, Barcelona fans put huge expectations on the shoulders of their new signing. However, despite scoring three goals for Ernesto Valverde's side so far, it doesn't look like the Frenchman will have an easy ride in his debut campaign in Catalonia.

Here's why Griezmann could find it difficult to meet expectations at Camp Nou this season.

#4 Slow adaptation to Barca's system

Griezmann is still striving to blend in with the team.

Given his immense talent and experience in the La Liga, Antoine Griezmann was expected by many to be an instant hit upon switching to Barcelona this summer. While those factors will, without doubt, be helpful to his progress, the attacker still has a mountain to climb with regards to switching up his style of play to suit the club's system.

That is one of the areas where he has struggled following his arrival at the Nou Camp. Griezmann is yet to get accustomed to Barcelona's style of play. His adaptation to the Blaugrana's system has been very slow as we've witnessed in recent games where he was left deserted.

Adjusting to Barcelona's system takes a long time for many players when they make the move to Catalonia. Considering the Frenchman's rate of progress so far, it appears he would surely take some time before he can blend in with the team effortlessly. With that in mind, his debut campaign with the Blaugrana might not produce a whole lot of sparks.

