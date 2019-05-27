4 reasons why Jose Mourinho should push to become the new boss of Juventus

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 276 // 27 May 2019, 16:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United Press Conference

The 2018/19 season of domestic football is done with as the football enthusiasts have shifted their attention to the ongoing transfer window. The summer transfer window is an enticing period as the teams go all guns blazing in a bid to recruit names that will help them succeed in the future.

While players surely play a big role in a team's success, the man who holds the reins is the manager and there's no arguing the importance of that role. Talking about football manager, there is an opening in Turin for the role of Juventus' new manager.

The Serie A winners are looking for a manager since Massimiliano Allegri stepped down as the head coach of Juventus after spending 5 trophy-laden years at the Old Lady.

There are many big names in contention to become the new boss and amongst all those names is a certain man who is well known by football fanatics and that man is Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese manager isn't signed with anyone as of now which presents a perfect opportunity for the Bianconeri to secure his services.

Both parties will thrive with this partnership and here we list down 4 reasons why Jose Mourinho should push to become Juventus' new manager:

#4 Rekindle his love affair with Serie A

AC Siena v FC Internazionale Milano - Serie A

Jose Mourinho has managed numerous clubs over the years and has won league titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain. Of all the mentioned nations, the Portuguese tactician will recall his time in Italy as the best one simply because it turned out to be brilliant as well as historic.

Mourinho was in charge of the Inter Milan team of 2009/10, the year when Internazionale famously won the treble and became the first Italian club to achieve the feat. Mourinho's time in Italy was nothing less than spectacular as he masterminded Inter Milan's rise to the pinnacle.

Mourinho's success rate in Serie A is tremendous as he won the league in both years of his command. Inter Milan fans still cherish those days when the Portuguese manager helped the Italian outfit in winning the historic treble.

A move to Juventus will give Mourinho a glorious opportunity to rekindle his love affair with Serie A, a league which turned out to be pretty fruitful for Mourinho the first time around.

1 / 4 NEXT