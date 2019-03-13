4 reasons why Juventus eliminated Atletico Madrid | Champions League 2018-19

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

In what was one of the greatest Champions League performances in history, Juventus produced a stirring comeback to eliminate Atletico Madrid from the UCL.

The Spaniards came into the match holding a 2-0 aggregate lead from the first leg, and were many people's favorites to triumph, as Juve's lack of an away goal put the ball firmly in Diego Simeone's court.

However, as football has constantly shown us over the years, no two games are exactly the same and nowhere was that more evident than at the Juventus stadium as the Old Lady of Turin put in a wonderful display which ran in total contrast to their performance in the first leg.

A 3-0 result on the night was enough to see Juventus through to the last eight at the expense of Atleti, who were left licking their wounds.

In this piece, therefore, we shall be taking a look at four factors which aided Juventus's incredible comeback triumph.

#4 Incredible home support

The home support was fantastic

It is often said that the fans are the '12th man' in a football match, offering the players on the field that extra lift needed to step up their game by a notch, and this held true during the clash between Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Prior to the blast of the whistle, 40,000 fans had gathered at the Allianz stadium, giving it a rocking carnival feeling, and this is an atmosphere that was maintained from start to finish, as the fans roared their players on with every attack and cheered loudly for every goal scored.

It required a tremendous amount of faith to believe Juventus could qualify, but their fans showed that they were not lacking in belief, cheering their players at every opportunity and urging them on for victory.

The importance of a tremendous home atmosphere cannot be underestimated, as the physical boost giving to players by a roaring crowd has been confirmed to be a motivating factor and on the night, the full force of the Juventus fans could be heard and this helped push their team to an unlikely victory.

