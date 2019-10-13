4 reasons why Liverpool will win the Premier League title this season

Can anyone stop Liverpool this season in the Premier League?

The race for this season's Premier League title is on and it is really an impressive one to watch. After just eight games so far, one club already seems to be running away from the rest.

Predicting the ultimate winner in the Premier League is usually a herculean task and as such, it might seem too hastily at this stage of the season. Nevertheless, we can all agree that Liverpool are in a class of their own right now with regards to their performances.

Last season, a historical high-quality title race took place between The Reds and Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's men recorded their highest ever points tally (97) in the English top-flight but missed out on the prestigious crown as City edged them by a solitary point.

Following their UEFA Champions League triumph from the last term, Liverpool seem to be prioritising the Premier League title this season. As a matter of fact, the Merseysiders are well-poised to make history in the competition. Below, we discuss 4 reasons why the prize is already theirs to lose this term.

#4 Flawless start to the campaign

The Reds are still boasting a 100% win record in the Premier League.

Liverpool looks the most determined team in England this season, going by their results and commitment in the Premier League. While others are dropping points, the Reds have maintained their impressive 100% start to the season and it doesn't look like they will slow down anytime soon.

They currently have the best defensive record in the division, having conceded just six goals from their eight matches, keeping two clean sheets in the process. They've also impressed going forward, recording a whopping 20 goals to their names as the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino continue to run riot in front of goal.

Jurgen Klopp's men are riding high on momentum in the Premier League this season. They've opened up an 8-point advantage at the top of the table. Given their impressive level of performance at the moment, it doesn't look like anyone can match their pace in the English top division this term.

