4 Spanish left-backs Barcelona should consider signing this summer to provide competition for Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba is the only recognized left-back at Barcelona

Jordi Alba is undoubtedly one of the world's premier left-backs and his performances for Barcelona since his return to Camp Nou in 2012 have been extremely important to the successes enjoyed by the Blaugrana since then.

However, for all of his pristine abilities, the 30-year-old is not without his shortcomings and a major flaw in his game is his lack of defensive awareness; with a number of goals conceded by Barcelona over the years coming as a result of lapses by the Spanish international.

Given this shortcoming, it stands to reason that Alba should have some sort of backup in his position, but rather shockingly, for the entirety of his Barcelona spell, the former Valencia man has been largely untroubled for his starting shirt.

Last season, Jordi Alba was the only recognized left-back in the squad and this is a rather ludicrous anomaly for a club of the size of Barcelona.

While Alba has been largely dependable and devoid of injuries for the entirety of his Barcelona career, the sheer amount of matches that the Catalans contest at the top level means that they would have to give him a breather at one point or the other during a gruelling season.

This makes signing a backup left-back a top priority for the club and in this piece, we shall be taking a look at four Spanish left-backs who could provide competition for Jordi Alba on the left flank of defence.

#4 Juan Bernat

The 26-year-old began his footballing career in the famed academy of Valencia

This is probably the most improbable name on the list, given that Juan Bernat has hardly been the most consistent performer at club level over the last few years.

The 26-year-old began his footballing career in the famed academy of Valencia, breaking into their first team in 2011, making 74 appearances in all competitions for Los Che and scoring three goals.

A transfer to the Bundesliga was completed in the summer of 2014 as Bernat signed for German heavyweights Bayern Munich on a five-year deal. Despite being a regular in his first season under Pep Guardiola, he was pushed down the pecking order and made a combined 45 appearances across the next three seasons.

He ended his spell in Germany having won the Bundesliga in each of his four seasons at the club and signed for PSG in the summer of 2018.

He did not see much improvement in his appearance stat in the French capital as competition for places with Lurvin Kurzawa and Stanley Nsoki restricted him to just 17 appearances in Ligue 1 although he had more luck on the continent, appearing in all eight Champions League matches as PSG got eliminated by Manchester United in the round-of-16.

