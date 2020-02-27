4 superstars who are lighting up the Champions League this season

Bayern Munich duo, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry are shining in Europe this term

The first-leg fixtures of the Champions League Round Of 16 fixtures concluded on Wednesday as Lyon defied the odds to hand Juventus their first defeat in the European tournament this season. Elsewhere, Manchester City also earned a vital victory away from home by beating Real Madrid 2-1.

As we all know, the Champions League never fails to produce a spark, which is why it is the most coveted competition in club football. From the first matchday of the group stage down to the current Round Of 16 level, we've had plenty of takeaways and enjoyed many fantastic displays from our favorite superstars.

Some of these players have shown us that they mean business with their electrifying performances. They've dominated the headlines and helped to fire their respective teams to multiple victories while achieving notable feats in the process. Without further ado, below are four superstars who are stealing the show in Europe's elite tournament this term:

#4 Dries Mertens

It's been a great outing for the Napoli attacker who's been scoring for fun in the Champions League

When we talk of the top-performing Serie A player in the Champions League at the moment, many will quickly mention Juventus talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo. However, if the stats are anything go by, there's another superstar from the Italian top-flight who is leaving the Portuguese forward behind. Step forward Dries Mertens.

The Napoli star has been one of the top performers since the Champions League kicked-off this season. His efforts for the Italian club during the group stage in which he found the back of the net against the defending champions, Liverpool, across two legs deserve some plaudits.

He found the back of the net once again as the Serie A giants were held to a 1-1 draw versus Barcelona in the first leg of their Round Of 16 tie on Tuesday. Mertens currently ranks among the top finishers in the European tournament, with his record of six goals from seven matches earning him the right to occupy the fourth spot in the top scorers' ranking.

