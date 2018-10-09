×
4 top superstars that will light up the Europa League this season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
09 Oct 2018, 10:51 IST

Chelsea playmaker - Eden Hazard
Chelsea playmaker - Eden Hazard

There are many things that Europe is well known for - football is definitely one of them. The Champions League this season has helped to draw the attention of soccer fans across the globe and the same is happening with the Europa League as football enthusiasts continue to enjoy top-class entertainment from their favorite players and teams on the continent.

The Europa League, despite its status as Europe's second-tier tournament to the Champions League, never falls short in terms of producing exciting moments, interesting clashes and unbelievable performances from our beloved footballers.

Many elite teams are currently participating in the tournament which has helped in bringing a number of world-class players to the competition and we wait to see them run riot and entertain us with their incredible talents during the course of the competition.

Below, we take a look at 4 top superstars that will light up the Europa league this season:

#4 Wissam Ben Yedder

Ben Yedder is back to prove himself in Europe once again
Ben Yedder is back to prove himself in Europe once again

After displaying his incredible goalscoring prowess in the UEFA Champions League last season where he bagged an amazing 8 goals in 9 appearances for Sevilla, French international, Wissam Ben Yedder has come into Europe's second-tier club tournament this season and all eyes will be on him to prove himself in the continent once again.

The striker has entered into the Europa League campaign in electrifying form and has already added 2 goals to his name in 2 appearances for the Andalusians as they come hunting for the prestigious trophy once again. 

After winning the tournament a record 5 times, there is no doubt Sevilla remain one of the favorites to emerge victorious this season and with the Spanish side expected to go far in the competition this term, only time will tell how many goals he will score during the course of the European campaign.

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
