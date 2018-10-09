4 top superstars that will light up the Europa League this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 09 Oct 2018, 10:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea playmaker - Eden Hazard

There are many things that Europe is well known for - football is definitely one of them. The Champions League this season has helped to draw the attention of soccer fans across the globe and the same is happening with the Europa League as football enthusiasts continue to enjoy top-class entertainment from their favorite players and teams on the continent.

The Europa League, despite its status as Europe's second-tier tournament to the Champions League, never falls short in terms of producing exciting moments, interesting clashes and unbelievable performances from our beloved footballers.

Many elite teams are currently participating in the tournament which has helped in bringing a number of world-class players to the competition and we wait to see them run riot and entertain us with their incredible talents during the course of the competition.

Below, we take a look at 4 top superstars that will light up the Europa league this season:

#4 Wissam Ben Yedder

Ben Yedder is back to prove himself in Europe once again

After displaying his incredible goalscoring prowess in the UEFA Champions League last season where he bagged an amazing 8 goals in 9 appearances for Sevilla, French international, Wissam Ben Yedder has come into Europe's second-tier club tournament this season and all eyes will be on him to prove himself in the continent once again.

The striker has entered into the Europa League campaign in electrifying form and has already added 2 goals to his name in 2 appearances for the Andalusians as they come hunting for the prestigious trophy once again.

After winning the tournament a record 5 times, there is no doubt Sevilla remain one of the favorites to emerge victorious this season and with the Spanish side expected to go far in the competition this term, only time will tell how many goals he will score during the course of the European campaign.

1 / 4 NEXT