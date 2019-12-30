4 Unique Messi Records Which May Elude Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

The all-time top-scorer (450 goals) for Real Madrid in all competitions, Cristiano Ronaldo holds a plethora of records in club and international football. Some of Ronaldo's most prominent club football landmarks are most goals in the Champions League (128), only player to win the league in England, Spain, and Italy, and the first player to score in every minute of a 90-minute football game.

The Portuguese marksman (99 goals) is the all-time top-scorer in international football behind Iran's Ali Daei and is the only player to score in 4 different European Championships.

Ronaldo is the oldest player to score a Champions League hat-trick and his 54 hat-tricks for club and country are the most by any active player. Despite holding numerous other records in the game, the following 4 unique Lionel Messi records may elude the grasp of one of the most prolific scorers of the 21st century.

# 1: Score 50 league goals in a league season

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi hit a staggering 50 goals in the 2011-12 Liga season which is the most scored by any player in a season for a club playing in one of the Top 5 leagues (England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France).

Ronaldo has come close but has not managed to break this record. Thrice Ronaldo scored 40 or more league goals in a season (all for Real Madrid), with his highest tally being 48 goals scored in the 2014-15 Liga season.

With the Portuguese marksman having moved to Italy in the summer of 2018-19, where the most goals in a league season is 35, and Ronaldo failing to score more than a goal per game during one and a half seasons at Juventus, this Messi record seems likely to elude Ronaldo for good.

