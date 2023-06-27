4 Most valuable midfielders in the world (June 2023)

Currently, there is a decent brand of midfielders that are coming into the fray in the footballing world, and their traits have improved the level of competition in midfield so far.

While several highly rated midfielders are on the verge of retirement, the younger midfielders are currently bridging the gap as we have witnessed the emergence of numerous sensational midfielders.

On that note, this article will talk about four of the most valuable midfielders in the world in June 2023.

#4 Federico Valverde - €100 million

Real Madrid's Valverde is the fourth most valued midfield player in the world

Federico Valverde has evolved to become an exceptional midfielder as he has solidified himself in Real Madrid's starting XI. Similarly, the Montevideo-born midfielder has also been vital and powerful in midfield in recent years, and it can also be stated that his imagination in front of goal is absolutely remarkable.

Penarol received €5 million in July 2016 for Valverde's signing to Real Madrid, and he's currently valued at a whopping €100 million. The Uruguayan's instantaneous development could be attributed to his excellent contributions in midfield for Carlo Ancelotti's side in recent years. Valverde scored 12 goals and registered seven assists in 56 games in the 2022-23 season.

#3 Pedri - €100 million

Pedri is the third-most valuable midfielder in the world

Pedri is sharp, and his ability to stabilize the midfield is immense. While Pedri has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in midfield over the last two years, he has also been a pleasure to watch under Xavi Hernandez's management thus far.

Barcelona officially paid €5 million to Las Palmas for the signing of Pedri in 2021, and he's currently valued at €100 million. The youngster netted seven goals, and he registered one assist in 35 appearances during the recently-concluded 2022-23 season. He's expected to perform better next season.

#2 Jamal Musiala - €110 million

Bayern München’s Musiala is the second-most valuable midfielder in the world

The Stuttgart-born midfielder is technically gifted and his proficiency to advance with the ball in the opposition half is extraordinary. Over the last two seasons in the footballing world, the youngster has grown to be a crucial player for Bayern Munich and the German national team as well.

The Bavarians, as commonly referred to, signed Jamal Musiala from Chelsea for €200,000 in 2019, and he's currently valued at €110 million. The swift rise in his market value could be associated with his spectacular and consistent display for Bayern Munich. During the just-concluded 2022-23 campaign, Musiala netted 16 goals and registered 13 assists in 47 games across all competitions.

#1 Jude Bellingham - €120 million

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Jude Bellingham

It is widely said that sensational players do spectacular things, and one of the midfielders that have proven that theory at a very young age is Jude Bellingham. The Englishman is universal and his reasoning in midfield has been remarkable as well.

When you try to analyze his progression over the last few years, you will notice that he penned his signature for Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City for £25 million in July 2020. His tremendous display caught the eye of Real Madrid as he recently joined the Spanish side for €103 million.

The Stourbridge-born youngster is currently the most valuable midfielder in the world, as he's currently valued at €120 million. Bellingham scored 14 goals and registered seven assists in 42 games for Borussia Dortmund in the 2022-23 season, and he's expected to enhance the overall outlook of Real Madrid's midfield in the 2023-24 campaign.

