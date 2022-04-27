4 world-class players Chelsea could sign for free this summer

One club that will be in serious need of reinforcements in the transfer window is Chelsea, and they could look at a few players entering free agency in the summer as transfer options.
The London side will have a couple of vacancies in their squad to fill come the end of the season.
Some first-team players such as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are expected to leave by the end of the season following the expiration of their contracts.
It is also believed that some Chelsea players are currently attracting interest from some top European clubs, which could lead to more potential exits.
With all that being said, Thomas Tuchel could demand new signings if the Blues are to be serious contenders next season.
Considering the already inflated transfer market, making numerous signings could really cost Chelsea a whole lot of money this summer.
However, the London side could possibly explore the option of free-transfers in a bid to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.
Possible free agents for Chelsea this summer
This article will thus be taking a look at four top-rated stars Chelsea could sign for free this summer.
#1 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)
The 29-year-old French midfielder is among a huge number of world-class players who will be free agents in the summer.
Pogba is yet to extend his contract with his parent club Manchester United, and reports are indicating that the talented midfielder could quit Old Trafford come the end of the season.
His current contract situation could present a good opportunity for Chelsea to make a move for his signature as a free signing.
He has all the skillsets to flourish in Chelsea's midfield and could form a strong partnership with fellow French star N'Golo Kante.
Pogba has so far made 27 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this season, scoring one goal and providing nine assists.
#2 Paulo Dybala
Another player who will leave his club side as a free agent come the end of the season is Juventus star Dybala.
Reports in the month of March confirmed that the Argentine star will leave Juventus when his contract expires by the end of the season.
Considering Tuchel's lack of world-class forward players at Chelsea, Dybala could be a great addition to his team on a free transfer.
The 28-year-old forward can operate in a handful of positions such as an inverted right-winger as well as a second striker.
Dybala has scored a combined total of 14 goals and provided six assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for Juventus this season.
#3 James Tarkowski
The highly experienced English defender's contract will expire on 30 June this year, with Burnley yet to extend his deal at the club.
As it stands, Tarkowski could become a free agent this summer, and will no doubt be in high demand by most EPL teams.
Considering Chelsea's need to strengthen their defense, as Rudiger and Christensen are expected to leave, Tarkowski could be a great addition.
The 29-year-old defender is highly experienced in the Premier League and could operate as both a right-sided centre-back and also in the back three as a left-centre-back.
Tarkowski has made a combined total of 33 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring one goal and helping Burnley keep seven cleansheets.
#4 Ousmane Dembele
Next up on players the Blues could sign for free transfers next season is Barcelona winger Dembele.
The highly rated French winger is expected to leave Camp Nou come the end of the season, as his contract is close to expiring at Barcelona.
Dembele was even linked with a surprise move to Stamford Bridge in January, but the deal never materialized.
The Blues could possibly revive their interest in the summer as Dembele could then be a free agent.
He has played a combined total of 28 games across all competitions for Barcelona this season, scoring two goals and providing 11 assists.