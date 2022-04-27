4 world-class players Chelsea could sign for free this summer

One club that will be in serious need of reinforcements in the transfer window is Chelsea, and they could look at a few players entering free agency in the summer as transfer options.

The London side will have a couple of vacancies in their squad to fill come the end of the season.

Some first-team players such as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are expected to leave by the end of the season following the expiration of their contracts.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea will lose both Rüdiger and Christensen.



Christensen will join Barça, while Rüdiger is in advanced talks with Real Madrid. Tuchel confirms: “Rüdiger will leave as we can’t compete because of the sanctions. But now we don't take it personally. It’s his decision”.Chelsea will lose both Rüdiger and Christensen.Christensen will join Barça, while Rüdiger is in advanced talks with Real Madrid. Tuchel confirms: “Rüdiger will leave as we can’t compete because of the sanctions. But now we don't take it personally. It’s his decision”. 🔵 #CFCChelsea will lose both Rüdiger and Christensen.Christensen will join Barça, while Rüdiger is in advanced talks with Real Madrid.

It is also believed that some Chelsea players are currently attracting interest from some top European clubs, which could lead to more potential exits.

With all that being said, Thomas Tuchel could demand new signings if the Blues are to be serious contenders next season.

Considering the already inflated transfer market, making numerous signings could really cost Chelsea a whole lot of money this summer.

However, the London side could possibly explore the option of free-transfers in a bid to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Possible free agents for Chelsea this summer

The Other Side Of The Coin ⭐️⭐️ @TOSOTC_CFC The new eventual Chelsea owners must look into the free agents market. It might be a great way to do deals quickly.



- Ousmane Dembele

- Franck Kessie

- Paulo Dybala

- Boubacar Kamara

- Noussair Mazraoui

- Christian Eriksen

- Ivan Perisic



These are some cheeky ones. The new eventual Chelsea owners must look into the free agents market. It might be a great way to do deals quickly.- Ousmane Dembele- Franck Kessie- Paulo Dybala- Boubacar Kamara- Noussair Mazraoui- Christian Eriksen- Ivan PerisicThese are some cheeky ones.

This article will thus be taking a look at four top-rated stars Chelsea could sign for free this summer.

#1 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Pogba is one of the best midfielders in the world

The 29-year-old French midfielder is among a huge number of world-class players who will be free agents in the summer.

Pogba is yet to extend his contract with his parent club Manchester United, and reports are indicating that the talented midfielder could quit Old Trafford come the end of the season.

His current contract situation could present a good opportunity for Chelsea to make a move for his signature as a free signing.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Looks like Man United are letting Pogba go for free... again Looks like Man United are letting Pogba go for free... again 👀 https://t.co/EsF6EbwFcK

He has all the skillsets to flourish in Chelsea's midfield and could form a strong partnership with fellow French star N'Golo Kante.

Pogba has so far made 27 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this season, scoring one goal and providing nine assists.

#2 Paulo Dybala

Dybala has scored 14 goals for Juventus this season

Another player who will leave his club side as a free agent come the end of the season is Juventus star Dybala.

Reports in the month of March confirmed that the Argentine star will leave Juventus when his contract expires by the end of the season.

Considering Tuchel's lack of world-class forward players at Chelsea, Dybala could be a great addition to his team on a free transfer.

Forza Juventus @ForzaJuveEN Paulo Dybala has five matches remaining as a Juventus player. Paulo Dybala has five matches remaining as a Juventus player. https://t.co/VaoFhdJy9q

The 28-year-old forward can operate in a handful of positions such as an inverted right-winger as well as a second striker.

Dybala has scored a combined total of 14 goals and provided six assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for Juventus this season.

#3 James Tarkowski

Tarkowski is an experienced centre-back

The highly experienced English defender's contract will expire on 30 June this year, with Burnley yet to extend his deal at the club.

As it stands, Tarkowski could become a free agent this summer, and will no doubt be in high demand by most EPL teams.

Considering Chelsea's need to strengthen their defense, as Rudiger and Christensen are expected to leave, Tarkowski could be a great addition.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🥇 James Tarkowski [83]

🥈 Charlie Taylor [78]

🥈 Gleison Bremer [78]



Burnley

Burnle

Burnl

Burn

Bur

Bu

B

Bl

Blo

Bloc

Block

Blocks Most blocks in Europe’s top five leagues this season:🥇 James Tarkowski [83]🥈 Charlie Taylor [78]🥈 Gleison Bremer [78]BurnleyBurnleBurnlBurnBurBuBlBloBlocBlockBlocks Most blocks in Europe’s top five leagues this season:🥇 James Tarkowski [83]🥈 Charlie Taylor [78]🥈 Gleison Bremer [78]BurnleyBurnleBurnlBurnBurBuBBlBloBlocBlockBlocks ❌ https://t.co/mJnyH7xuhj

The 29-year-old defender is highly experienced in the Premier League and could operate as both a right-sided centre-back and also in the back three as a left-centre-back.

Tarkowski has made a combined total of 33 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring one goal and helping Burnley keep seven cleansheets.

#4 Ousmane Dembele

Dembele was linked with Chelsea in January

Next up on players the Blues could sign for free transfers next season is Barcelona winger Dembele.

The highly rated French winger is expected to leave Camp Nou come the end of the season, as his contract is close to expiring at Barcelona.

Dembele was even linked with a surprise move to Stamford Bridge in January, but the deal never materialized.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Only Karim Benzema has a better WhoScored rating than Ousmane Dembele in La Liga this season. What a turnaround! Only Karim Benzema has a better WhoScored rating than Ousmane Dembele in La Liga this season. What a turnaround! 😳 Only Karim Benzema has a better WhoScored rating than Ousmane Dembele in La Liga this season. What a turnaround! https://t.co/ssyeMJUCpe

The Blues could possibly revive their interest in the summer as Dembele could then be a free agent.

He has played a combined total of 28 games across all competitions for Barcelona this season, scoring two goals and providing 11 assists.

Edited by Manas Mitul