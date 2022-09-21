4 young footballers who see Cristiano Ronaldo as their idol

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is a household name in the world of football. The legendary forward is regarded as one of the greatest players to have graced the beautiful game.

Over the course of his career, the Portuguese has won five Ballon d'Or awards, five UEFA Champions League titles, and the European Championship amongst other major honors.

He holds numerous goalscoring and individual records, some of which are the most goals scored in the Champions League (140), and most international goals (115). He also holds the record for total goals scored for club and country (816).

Due to his exploits on and off the pitch, the Manchester United forward is adored by many. He has one of the largest fan bases across various social media platforms.

He has also influenced many young footballers who look up to him because of his success and achievements as a footballer.

We shall take a look at four young footballers who idolize Ronaldo.

#4 Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho is one of many youngsters who look up to Cristiano Ronaldo. The 18-year-old winger has shown admiration for the Portugal international on several occasions.

Luckily for Garnacho, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is not just his idol, but also his teammate. Ronaldo's return to Manchester United for a second spell in 2021 gave the Argentine lad the opportunity to train and play with his hero.

Like the Portuguese during his younger days, Garnacho currently plays as a winger for Manchester United.

Playing and training with the legend himself will give the Argentine first-hand experience of what it takes to become a successful footballer like Ronaldo.

#3 Antony Santos

Another young footballer who adores the former Real Madrid star is Antony. Like Garnacho, the Brazilian is also a teammate to Ronaldo.

Antony joined the Red Devils this summer from Ajax and the move presented him with the opportunity to share the same locker room with his idol. The Brazilian has a similar playing pattern to the Portuguese. He is skillful, pacy, tricky and also plays from the wings.

Players Sayings @PlayersSayings



“Words can’t describe Cristiano, the best in the world. In just a few days, I learned a lot from him. He has an extraordinary mind and whenever I talk to him, I get a lot from it.” Antony on Cristiano Ronaldo🗣:“Words can’t describe Cristiano, the best in the world. In just a few days, I learned a lot from him. He has an extraordinary mind and whenever I talk to him, I get a lot from it.” #MUFC Antony on Cristiano Ronaldo🗣:“Words can’t describe Cristiano, the best in the world. In just a few days, I learned a lot from him. He has an extraordinary mind and whenever I talk to him, I get a lot from it.” #MUFC https://t.co/Bu8BuZyw3z

The former Ajax star had a memorable Manchester United debut. He scored his side's first goal in their 3-1 victory over Arsenal and was replaced by the player he looks up to.

#2 Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is currently one of the hottest strikers in Europe. The Norwegian moved to Manchester City this summer and has taken the Premier League by storm. He currently leads the race for the Golden Boot with 11 goals from seven matches.

In an interview in 2021, Haaland stated that Ronaldo is a role model for him, and one of the reasons why he became a footballer (as per Four Four Two).

Using Haaland's goalscoring record as a metric, it is safe to say that the striker is steadily following in the footsteps of his idol.

#1 Kylian Mbappe

France international Kylian Mbappe is well known for his admiration of Ronaldo. He has idolized Ronaldo since childhood, and once shared a photo of the walls of his room decorated with pictures of the former Juventus forward.

"Cristiano Ronaldo rocked my childhood. I had posters of him in my room. He is a player I loved. He had talent, but with the hard work he put in, he turned himself into a legend." - Mbappe

Mbappe is one of the most valued and best players in football at the moment. The former AS Monaco player is also a decent dribbler and prolific goalscorer. He has won the FIFA World Cup and has been touted to win the Ballon d'Or someday.

