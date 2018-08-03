5 Transfers That Could Still Shake The Footballing World This Summer

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 4.01K // 03 Aug 2018, 23:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Will the Belgian make the transition?

In what has been a pretty surprising transfer window, many clubs have secured their positions by claiming services of top tier footballers.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Alisson Becker, Riyad Mahrez, and Shaqiri have made their transitions and provided enough depth to their squads to challenge for their respective campaigns.

While the transfer window is scheduled to be wrapped up soon, there are still many teams hoping to seize one final player to be mentally prepared for the season.

Clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Chelsea have had a hard time this transfer window, with most of their prolific performers wanting to leave.

Considering the transfer window is not done yet, there are still a couple of options left that could shake the entire footballing world, and provide the interested teams with some legitimate backup.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and predict the top 5 transfers that could shake the footballing world this summer.

#1 Nabil Fekir to Liverpool F.C.

Lyon's top guy has been on Liverpool's radar since an year now

A transfer that was almost done, Fekir agreed to personal terms and all the formalities that could have sealed the deal for both parties had been completed.

However, Nabil Fekir's deal took an unfortunate turn when the player had an issue with his medical. Since Liverpool were keen on getting the French aboard, the club renegotiated the original deal, but Lyon backed out.

Considering how influential he has been for Lyon, the player can easily fit in Klopp's talented squad, and change the landscape of football at Anfield. While the attacking midfielder left for the World Cup, the Liverpool fans have never stayed quite about the issue, with many fans still continuing to coerce the club into signing Fekir.

Jurgen Klopp also recently stated his intention on reacting if a deal could be restructured which only justifies that this could still happen.

If Nabil Fekir, the man who has made more headlines than any other player this summer, indeed makes the transition, then it could definitely catapult Liverpool into legitimate title contenders.

1 / 5 NEXT