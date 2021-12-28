5 active players who could finish in the all-time greatest Premier League XI

The Premier League has produced enthralling and competitive action in the last few decades. Founded in 1992, the Premier League is just a few months away from completing 30 years.

The task of selecting the all-time greatest Premier League XI only gets tougher as the years go on. The 2000s was a glorious era for the Premier League. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United formed the top four. The best players of that decade largely played for one of those four clubs.

The status quo has changed in the last decade or so, though. Manchester City have become the most dominant side, while teams like Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City have also made their mark. The increased competition has only made it more difficult to select the best players in the league's history.

Most players in the all-time greatest Premier League XI are retired players, after years of exploits in the competition. However, the current generation also comprises several talented players who could get included in that exalted XI. On that note, here are five players who could become part of the Premier League all-time XI:

#5 Virgil van Dijk (2020 Premier League winner)

Manchester United vs Liverpool - Premier League

Virgil van Dijk is right up there with the best Premier League centre-backs. Many fans might put him above the likes of John Terry and Rio Ferdinand in terms of defensive ability. The 2019 Ballon d’Or runner-up is already a Liverpool legend.

The former Southampton man is renowned for his calm and collected ability to deal with attacks. He is quicker, more robust and superior in the air when compared to some of the Premier League’s other elite defenders.

Although van Dijk’s prime might be better than Terry or Ferdinand’s, he doesn’t match the English duo’s longevity. Terry and Ferdinand were also more successful with their clubs. The Liverpool No.4 will have to win a few more medals to be considered one of the Premier League’s all-time greatest centre-backs.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (three-time Premier League winner)

Manchester City vs Leicester City - Premier League

Considered the best midfielder in the world over the last few years, Kevin De Bruyne could break into the greatest Premier League XI soon. The Manchester City talisman has been a revelation for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Although De Bruyne might be better than any current Premier League central midfielder, he faces stiff competition from other greats. Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes would have a thing or two to say about De Bruyne’s inclusion in the all-time Premier League greatest XI.

Nevertheless, De Bruyne has a few years on his side. He could add to his 47 goals and 78 assists to be called one of the best central midfielders in Premier League history. Despite being injured this season, he has been key in Manchester City's title charge.

