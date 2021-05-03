5 active players with the most free-kick goals (2021)

Scoring free-kicks requires flawless technique and a great amount of composure.

A goal from a direct free-kick can be one of the most satisfying things to watch on a football pitch. Free-kicks can be from anywhere and there are only a few areas from which a direct free-kick can be scored. But that is not an exhaustive list. We've seen outrageous free-kick goals being scored from various parts of a football pitch.

Whether it be putting enough curve on the ball that it swings away from the goalkeeper and into the net or adding enough swerve and drip that it deceives the keeper in the air, executing a perfect free-kick is an art. We have seen a number of footballers who have mastered the craft as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five active players with the most free-kick goals.

#5 Aleksander Kolarov (Inter Milan) - 22 free-kick goals

Juventus v FC Internazionale - Coppa Italia

Aleksander Kolarov's left-foot packs plenty of power and precision. The left-back who has had an illustrious career, is one of the most prolific goalscoring full-backs of the modern era and has often drawn comparisons with Roberto Carlos for his mastery over set-pieces.

The Serb has won the Serie A title this term with Inter Milan and has previously had a hugely successful stint at Manchester City. Throughout his career, Kolarov has been renowned for his set-piece expertise, scoring goals from unlikely areas on the pitch by virtue of his impeccable technique.

He has scored 22 free-kick goals in his career and even at 35, Kolarov lining up a free-kick is an exciting sight for any football fan.

Advertisement

We interrupt your timeline with this absurd free-kick from Aleksandar Kolarov 👏



(via @ASRomaEN)pic.twitter.com/4rIefQxfpi — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 7, 2019

#4 Miralem Pjanic (Barcelona) - 26 free-kick goals

Cornella v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Miralem Pjanic is one of the most technically gifted midfielders of his generation. It is then a pity to watch him become a non-entity at Barcelona over the course of this season. Pjanic was one of Juventus' most important players during his stint in Turin and had grown in reputation as one of the best holding midfielders in the world.

Advertisement

Perhaps there is no better example of his technical proficiency than his free-kicks. Pjanic enjoyed a great conversion rate from free-kicks but he eventually had to share free-kick responsibilities with Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus. At Barcelona, he hardly ever plays and as such, it's a non-issue.

But we are all aware of what Pjanic is capable of with the dead ball. He has scored 26 free-kick goals for both club and country in his career.

Pjanic free kick against Greece. Oh my pic.twitter.com/F15QsVpuXY — Elmo (@MuittariE) March 26, 2019

1 / 2 NEXT