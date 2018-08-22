Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 active players with over 400 career goals

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
8.77K   //    22 Aug 2018, 20:07 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are serial goal scorers
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are serial goal scorers

If you ask any football fan about their favourite footballer, chances are that a vast majority will name a forward and understandably so because goalscorers take the limelight more often than not.

Even when there is a debate about the greatest player of all-time, most of the names thrown around are that of forwards like Pele, Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The most important parameter that separates the good forwards from the truly world class ones is the number of goals that they score.

Very few players have scored over 400 career goals in the history of the game and our generation is lucky enough to witness five such players.

These players have won numerous team and individual honours throughout their careers and the goals they racked up in the process is the reason why they stand out.

The career goals of a player includes all goals he has scored at club level in competitive games plus all the goals he has scored for his international team from the junior to senior level.

Note: All statistics are accurate as of 22/08/2018

#5 David Villa (415 goals)

Villa was the tournament top scorer at Euro 2008 and World Cup 2010
Villa was the tournament top scorer at Euro 2008 and World Cup 2010

In the fifth position is former Barcelona striker David Villa. The Spaniard is his country's all-time leading goalscorer with 59 goals in 98 games. However, Villa has never scored at the junior level for Spain.

At club level, the bulk of his goals were scored in the La Liga. He scored 231 goals in all competitions while playing for Real Zaragoza, Valencia, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the Spanish top tier.

He has also scored 55 goals for Sporting Gijon and Sporting Gijon B in the lower divisions of Spain.

Villa currently plays for New York City FC in the MLS and he has scored 74 goals in 113 games for the US club. He also has two goals for Melbourne City in the Australian A-League.

The 36-year-old has won at least one trophy with every club he has played for in the La Liga. He was the tournament top scorer at Euro 2008 and the FIFA World Cup 2010 (shared), and Spain won both tournaments. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10
Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Human with usual problems and unusual passion for sports.
LaLiga 2018/19: 6 most loyal players ahead of the new season
RELATED STORY
5 players that could challenge Lionel Messi's dominance...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi will not win the Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 bold predictions for this season
RELATED STORY
6 big talking points from LaLiga's opening weekend
RELATED STORY
5 Players that will Establish Themselves in La Liga this...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's top 5 hattricks for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Football Players of All Time | Greatest Football...
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: 5 players who could decide the game
RELATED STORY
4 players who have excelled for both Real Madrid and FC...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Tomorrow GET EIB 11:45 PM Getafe vs Eibar
25 Aug LEG REA 01:45 AM Leganés vs Real Sociedad
25 Aug DEP REA 09:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Real Betis
25 Aug ATL RAY 11:45 PM Atlético Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
26 Aug REA BAR 01:45 AM Real Valladolid vs Barcelona
26 Aug ESP VAL 09:45 PM Espanyol vs Valencia
26 Aug SEV VIL 11:45 PM Sevilla vs Villarreal
27 Aug GIR REA 01:45 AM Girona vs Real Madrid
27 Aug LEV CEL 11:45 PM Levante vs Celta Vigo
28 Aug ATH HUE 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us