5 active players with over 400 career goals

If you ask any football fan about their favourite footballer, chances are that a vast majority will name a forward and understandably so because goalscorers take the limelight more often than not.

Even when there is a debate about the greatest player of all-time, most of the names thrown around are that of forwards like Pele, Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The most important parameter that separates the good forwards from the truly world class ones is the number of goals that they score.

Very few players have scored over 400 career goals in the history of the game and our generation is lucky enough to witness five such players.

These players have won numerous team and individual honours throughout their careers and the goals they racked up in the process is the reason why they stand out.

The career goals of a player includes all goals he has scored at club level in competitive games plus all the goals he has scored for his international team from the junior to senior level.

Note: All statistics are accurate as of 22/08/2018

#5 David Villa (415 goals)

Villa was the tournament top scorer at Euro 2008 and World Cup 2010

In the fifth position is former Barcelona striker David Villa. The Spaniard is his country's all-time leading goalscorer with 59 goals in 98 games. However, Villa has never scored at the junior level for Spain.

At club level, the bulk of his goals were scored in the La Liga. He scored 231 goals in all competitions while playing for Real Zaragoza, Valencia, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the Spanish top tier.

He has also scored 55 goals for Sporting Gijon and Sporting Gijon B in the lower divisions of Spain.

Villa currently plays for New York City FC in the MLS and he has scored 74 goals in 113 games for the US club. He also has two goals for Melbourne City in the Australian A-League.

The 36-year-old has won at least one trophy with every club he has played for in the La Liga. He was the tournament top scorer at Euro 2008 and the FIFA World Cup 2010 (shared), and Spain won both tournaments.

