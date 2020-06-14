5 alternatives Liverpool could pursue after missing out on Timo Werner

Here are 5 players Liverpool could sign after missing out on Timo Werner to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Liverpool have been linked with several players in recent weeks, including Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz.

Timo Werner will not be joining Liverpool this summer

Liverpool's exploits in the transfer market in recent seasons have changed the fortunes of the club. While the Reds broke the bank for Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Fabinho amongst others were signed for fees below their market values.

Jurgen Klopp and co have developed a reputation of being astute spenders, and that looked likely to be the case once again with Timo Werner. The German international has been in stunning form this season and is one of the most sought after players in world football, with 31 goals and 13 assists across all competitions for RB Leipzig.

£53 million for a player of his calibre seemed like a deal that represented good value for the club, as they looked set to secure his signature. However, Liverpool decided against signing the 24-year-old, as they were apprehensive about splashing the cash during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chelsea took full advantage of the situation and verbally agreed a deal with Werner, who looks set to grace Stamford Bridge with his brilliance next season. Having missed out on the German international, it remains to be seen if the Reds dip into the transfer market for attacking reinforcements.

Here are five attackers who could be on their way to Anfield this summer, as Liverpool look to move on after missing out on Timo Werner.

5. Ryan Fraser - AFC Bournemouth

Ryan Fraser on a free transfer could represent good business for Liverpool

Liverpool fans across the world would understandably be irked by the inclusion of Ryan Fraser, who currently plies his trade with Bournemouth in the Premier League. However, the Scottish international fits the bill profile wise and looks set to depart the Cherries on a free transfer this summer.

Klopp's reluctance to spend big money on a player could mean he turns his attention towards Fraser, who looks well set to take the next step. While the 26-year-old has endured a frustrating campaign thus far, he was one of the best players outside the top-six clubs last season.

Fraser earned plaudits for his tally of seven goals and 14 assists in the Premier League last season and attracted interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. The Scottish international will depart the Vitality Stadium at the end of the season and Liverpool could make a move to sign him on a free transfer.

#4 Ferran Torres - Valencia

Ferran Torres has burst onto the scene this season for Valencia

20-year-old Ferran Torres is another exciting player Liverpool have been linked with. The youngster has also attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid and looks set to have a bright future in the game.

Having been described as the "complete package technically" by Spain's U-19 coach, Torres is capable of playing on either flank and has become a key player for Valencia this season.

With six goals and assists apiece in all competitions this season, the 20-year-old has made a name for himself as one of the brightest attacking talents in the country and could move on in the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool have been linked with Torres in recent weeks and with Werner out of the equation, Klopp could look to sign the young Spaniard to add quality and depth to his forward line.

#3 Milot Rashica - Werner Bremen

Milot Rashica could be a cheap Timo Werner alternative for Liverpool

Milot Rashica is another attacker who has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer. The Kosovan attacker has established himself as an indispensable member of Werder Bremen's setup since arriving from Vitesse Arnhem in 2018 and is also attracting interest from RB Leipzig.

Interestingly, Julian Naglesmann has reportedly identified Rashica as the man to replace Timo Werner, which is yet another cruel blow to Liverpool considering they missed out on the German.

The 21-year-old has registered seven goals and five assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances this season and looks likely to depart in the upcoming transfer window. Rashica also has a relegation clause in his contract, allowing teams to snap him up for a meagre fee of €13 million of Bremen fail to beat the drop.

The Kosovan's age and price tag is likely to tempt Klopp into making a move, as the German looks to fine-tune the Liverpool squad this summer.

#2 Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen

Kai Havertz was praised by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently

Dubbed as German football's crown jewel, Kai Havertz is attracting interest from several clubs across Europe's top-five league. The Bayer Leverkusen attacker recently became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to score 35 league goals, as he achieved the feat a few days shy of his 21st birthday.

Although he isn't an alternative to Werner, Havertz has been linked with a big-money move to Liverpool and the Merseyside club's interest in him is well documented. Jurgen Klopp refused to pour cold water over claims that the Reds could sign Havertz this summer, as he described the attacking midfielder as "a good player."

With 15 goals and eight assists across all competitions this season, the young German has thrived in a free-flowing system at Leverkusen and played a key role in their push for a Champions League spot.

Havertz could be on the move this season, with the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea also in the running to secure his signing.

#1 Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho continues to attract interest from Liverpool

Jadon Sancho's arguably the most wanted man in European football currently, and the young attacker has also been heavily linked to a move to Anfield this summer. The 20-year-old's decision to rejected a contract extension from Manchester City and move to Borussia Dortmund in 2017 has paid dividends, as he continues to set the stage alight in Germany.

With a staggering 20 goals and assists apiece across 40 appearances in all competitions this season, Sancho has delivered in devastating fashion for the Bundesliga outfit and spearheaded their title charge.

The England international, however, is a top transfer target for Premier League side Manchester United. Liverpool are expected to have a quiet summer, but it remains to be seen if they break the bank for a player of Sancho's quality.