5 Argentine players with most goals so far this season (2021-22)

Argentina has produced some great footballers in the history of the game. From the great Diego Maradona to the legendary Lionel Messi, Argentine players have enhanced the beauty of the game over the years.

The South American nation continues to provide the game with more and more talented players.

Top Argentine forwards are deadly goal-scorers

The 2021-22 season has been full of surprises and shocks and one of them was Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain. While it is still difficult to digest, the seven-time Ballon d'Or has not found it easy in Paris so far, with just seven goals across all competitions.

That being said, some of Messi's other countrymen have done very well in front of goal this season. On that note, let's take a look at the top Argentine players who have scored the most goals in the 2021-22 campaign.

Note: All competitions in club football are considered

#5 Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

Cadiz CF v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

Sevilla have been in terrific form in the 2021-22 season, especially in La Liga. They sit second in the league table, nine points behind leaders Real Madrid.

One of their most impressive performers this campaign has been winger Lucas Ocampos. The Argentine has so far scored five goals in La Liga in 18 starts for the club.

He has scored once in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and Copa del Rey, taking his total goal tally to eight goals this season. Ocampos will need to be at his best to ensure Sevilla finish strong in the league, even if they don't win it.

#4 Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico de Madrid v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Since coming through the ranks at San Lorenzo, Angel Correa joined Atletico Madrid in the 2015-16 season. He has been with the club since then under the management of compatriot Diego Simeone.

Unfortunately, to date, Correa has struggled to convince his manager to start him on a regular basis. That being said, he's currently enjoying his best form with the club, having scored 11 goals in just 18 La Liga starts this campaign. He has contributed 0.93 goals per 90 minutes, the second-best in the league.

Having scored once in the UEFA Champions League, Correa has so far scored 12 goals across all competitions. This may be the season that will help the Argentine turn around his fortunes.

#3 Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Juventus v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

The Juventus attacker runs out of contract at the end of the season and is available as a free agent after the club failed to renew it. Paulo Dybala has been associated with the Old Lady for seven seasons now and it would be odd to see him leave.

This would probably hurt Juventus more given how important the Argentine has been for them. In the ongoing season, Dybala has scored eight times in 21 league appearances. With an efficiency of 1.80 shots per 90 mins, no player in Serie A has been more accurate with his shots than the Argentine forward.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Dybala



Dybala’s agent will now open talk with other clubs. He’s free to join any club as his contract runs out in June. Juventus director Arrivabene confirms: “We won’t extend Paulo Dybala’s contract. We’re not gonna do any other proposal - the decision has been made”.Dybala’s agent will now open talk with other clubs. He’s free to join any club as his contract runs out in June. Juventus director Arrivabene confirms: “We won’t extend Paulo Dybala’s contract. We’re not gonna do any other proposal - the decision has been made”. 🇦🇷 #DybalaDybala’s agent will now open talk with other clubs. He’s free to join any club as his contract runs out in June.

The 28-year old has scored thrice in the UEFA Champions League and twice in the Italy Cup, taking his total goal tally to 13 so far this campaign. Juventus will definitely miss Dybala's creativity and goal-scoring abilities next season.

#2 Giovanni Simeone (Hellas Verona)

Hellas Verona FC v Venezia FC - Serie A

On loan from Cagliari, Giovanni Simeone is having a memorable time with Hellas Verona. The Argentine centre-forward has been in brilliant form this season.

The 26-year old striker has scored 15 goals in just 24 league appearances for Hellas Verona. Simeone is the third-highest goal-scorer in Serie A right now, courtesy of his clinical finishing.

The Goalpost @TGoalpost



Many clubs are following him for the summer, and he is one to keep an eye on after his great form this season. [



#TheGoalpostNews #Verona #Cagliari #Transfers #SerieA Hellas Verona are prepared to trigger the €12m buy option for Giovanni Simeone from Cagliari.Many clubs are following him for the summer, and he is one to keep an eye on after his great form this season. [ @FabrizioRomano Hellas Verona are prepared to trigger the €12m buy option for Giovanni Simeone from Cagliari.Many clubs are following him for the summer, and he is one to keep an eye on after his great form this season. [@FabrizioRomano]#TheGoalpostNews #Verona #Cagliari #Transfers #SerieA https://t.co/bBYBg3qCgM

Given his superb form, it is very likely that Hellas Verona might make the loan move permanent at the end of the season. The son of the great Diego Simeone has also been linked with a move to the Premier League next season.

#1 Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan)

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale: Group F - UEFA Champions League

With the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea at the start of the season, the goal-scoring responsibilities at Inter Milan were heavily on Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine hasn't disappointed one bit this season.

Lautaro Martinez has done a fine job for Inter Milan this campaign, scoring 14 goals in just 21 league appearances. He has looked sharp and has shown great composure in front of goal.

Inter Xtra @Inter_Xtra Serie A goals for With his first half brace against Salernitana, Lautaro Martinez has reachedSerie A goals for #Inter With his first half brace against Salernitana, Lautaro Martinez has reached 5️⃣0️⃣ Serie A goals for #Inter! https://t.co/QnwEZ3HYLA

Having scored once in the UEFA Champions League and Supercoppa Italiana, the 24-year old has so far scored 16 goals across all competitions. Lautaro Martinez has been targeted by a number of top European clubs and it will be difficult for Inter Milan to keep him next season.

Edited by Prem Deshpande